Upgrade Your Home Office With These Stylish, Ergonomic Chairs: From Herman Miller to Furmax

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to upgrading your home office, there’s nothing quite as important as finding the right ergonomic office chair — which can serve as a staple piece of furniture that ties together the room decor, but more importantly can drastically improve your posture throughout a long work day.

The high-tech design that ensures an ergonomic chair’s strong back support means that they can come at steep prices, but some of the best ergonomic chairs on the market are less than $300 and don’t sacrifice style for functionality.

Below, check out the absolute best ergonomic office chairs to buy in 2023 — from Herman Miller’s cult-favorite Aeron series to Furmax’s budget-friendly office chair.

Laura Davidson Furniture Soho II Padded Management Chair

Thousands of businesses, hotels and interior designers consistently rely on the Soho series from Laura, which for years has been the #! choice for midcentury modern office chairs. Made from the highest quality materials, the Soho II supports over 400 lbs, doesn’t bend like cheaper versions and has durable leatherette seating surfaces that last. Plus, it features three soft pads for the back and booty, a strengthened steel frame with removable arms, a Class 4 gas lift for lifetime performance and a durable aluminum base for heavyweight support.

Laura Davidson Furniture SOHO II Padded Management Chair $299.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Branch Ergonomic Chair

Branch’s beloved ergonomic chair is designed for superior support and endless adaptability, with firm lumbar support and a contoured upper backrest that encourages an active, healthy posture. Its industry-leading eight points of adjustment make it easy for anyone to find their perfect fit, and its breathable mesh backrest keeps you cool throughout the day. Branch’s website also comes with a handy quiz that matches you up with a chair that fits your personalized back needs.

Branch Ergonomic Chair $329 Buy Now

Herman Miller Aeron Office Chair (26% Off)

Herman Miller’s Aeron series boasts several defining design qualities that make it one of the absolute best office chairs on the market. Its pioneering Pellicle suspension material and patented PostureFit SL back support allows for a perfect sit. The classic chair is also engineered with state-of-the-art adjustability — from the arms and seat height to depth and recline — that help you maintain a healthy posture. Plus, a Harmonic Tilt supports the way you naturally move for a smooth and balanced recline and a breathable fabric keeps you cool throughout the work day.

Aeron Herman Miller Office Chair Size B $675.00 $499.00 Buy Now On Amazon

Furmax Office Chair (47% Off)

This best-selling Furmax chair, which boasts 58,000 rave reviews on Amazon, is nearly 50% off right now — bringing down its already affordable price to less than $40. The cutting-edge office chair, meticulously designed for an unparalleled ergonomic experience, features dual lumbar supports on the backrest that offer both aesthetic appeal and exquisite comfort. Constructed with a high-density elastic sponge, it outperforms conventional chairs with an unparalleled plushness. Wrapped in a breathable mesh fabric, the cushion rests atop a foundation of solid wood, engineered in a three-layer structure that guarantees not only endurance but also a heightened level of daily work comfort.

Furmax Office Chair Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair, Computer Ergonomic Mesh Chair with Armrest (Black) $74.99 $39.97 Buy Now On Amazon

Dragonn by Vivo Ergonomic Kneeling Chair ($10 Off)

If you’re really looking to improve your posture, an ergonomic kneeling chair might be the addition to your life you never knew you needed. The tilted design aligns your spine and helps you maintain an upright position while sitting, helping to reduce slouching and releasing tension of key muscle groups and strengthening abdominal muscles. This one from Vivo is one of the best on the market, with a Sturdy X that’s designed to be supportive and holds up to 250 lbs.