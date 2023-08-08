This Best-Selling Office Chair, With 58,000 Rave Reviews, Is Down to $40 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Office equipment, from ergonomic office chairs to computer monitors and standing desks, surged in popularity in 2020 when the pandemic forced millions across the world to work from home. Three years later, and affordable ways to transform the home into ad-hoc office space remains top of mind as many people continue working remote or hybrid work schedules.

One of the most important pieces of at-home office equipment? An ergonomic office chair. While there are dozens of popular options online, ranging in price from $150-$500, you actually don’t have to shell out more than $100 for a comfortable, long-lasting and supportive chair.

This best-selling Furmax chair, which boasts 58,000 rave reviews on Amazon, is nearly 50% off right now — bringing down its already affordable price to less than $40.

Furmax Office Chair Mid Back Swivel Lumbar Support Desk Chair

The cutting-edge office chair, meticulously designed for an unparalleled ergonomic experience, features dual lumbar supports on the backrest that offer both aesthetic appeal and exquisite comfort. Constructed with a high-density elastic sponge, it outperforms conventional chairs with an unparalleled plushness. Wrapped in a breathable mesh fabric, the cushion rests atop a foundation of solid wood, engineered in a three-layer structure that guarantees not only endurance but also a heightened level of daily work comfort.

A top-tier gas lift, endorsed by SGS certification, bolsters the chair’s stability and can effortlessly support up to 240 pounds. The five-star leg base, approved by BIMIFA, reinforces the chair’s steadfastness, ensuring a secure and dependable sitting experience.

Your customization needs are met with the chair’s versatile adjustments and unrestricted movement. Tailor the seat height effortlessly using the convenient handle located at the chair’s base, allowing seamless compatibility with various desk heights. Embrace relaxation by tilting the chair backward, transforming your posture and adapting the tilt angle using the tension column beneath the seat. The chair’s fluid casters enable a tranquil 360-degree swivel, ensuring smooth, noiseless rotation without any harm to your flooring.

