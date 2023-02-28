The Best Earplugs to Save Your Hearing While Sitting Front Row

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The world is turning the volume up. From concerts and festivals to clubs and sports events, you’re likely finding yourself in the middle of a lot more noise as some of the biggest artists kick off spring and summer tours. Despite how easy it can be to get swept up in the stimulation, it’s also important to make sure you’re protecting yourself — and your ears.

If you plan on nudging your way to the front row at any of the countless festivals coming back this year, or are looking forward to cheering from the sidelines when your favorite NBA team hits the courts again, you’ll need comfortable earplugs that effectively reduce volume without detracting from the experience. Here are the best, affordable earplugs that promise such a snug fit that you won’t even remember you’re wearing them. Your ears will thank you.

Loop Experience Noise Reduction Earplugs

Courtesy of Amazon

The Loop Noise Reduction Earplugs feature a unique filter to reduce noise by 20 decibels. Made specifically for professional performers, they maintain sound clarity while protecting your ears from dangerous volume levels. Plus, the set comes with eight ultra-soft silicone tips in different sizes for you to choose from for a snug fit that will be comfortable for hours-long wear.

Loop Experience Ear Plugs for Concerts – High Fidelity Hearing Protection for Noise Reduction, Motorcycles, Work & Noise Sensitivity – 8 Ear Tips in XS, S, M, L – 18dB Noise Cancelling – Black $34.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs (15% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

First seen on “Shark Tank,” Vibes Hi-Fidelity earplugs use their form-fitting silicone earbuds to lower volumes without completely muffling or distorting sounds. Their low profile shape means they aren’t bulky or noticeable like other earbuds on the market, and each pair also includes a pocket-sized carrying case and three sizes of interchangeable eartips to ensure a comfortable fit for any sized ear.

Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs – Invisible Ear Plugs for Concerts, Musicians, Motorcycles, Airplanes, Raves, Work Noise Reduction, Hearing Protection – Fits Small Medium Large – As Seen On Shark Tank $33.99 $28.95 Buy Now On Amazon

EarPeace Concert Ear Plugs

Courtesy of Amazon

The leading high-fidelity earplugs in the music industry, EarPeace has changed the game with their patented design. Each plug conforms to the natural shape of the ear canal, allowing for a fit that’s practically as comfortable as custom molded ear plugs that come at a higher price. How it works: a tuned acoustic mesh filter and membrane precisely replicate the sound signature, delivering crystal clear audio at a safer volume.

EARPEACE High Fidelity Concert Ear Plugs – Hearing Protection Earplugs for Musicians, Festivals, and Loud Venues – 3 Levels of Noise Reduction – Noise Cancelling Ear Plugs Up to 26dB $31.95 $29.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Decibullz Professional High Fidelity Earplugs

Courtesy of Decibullz

If you have trouble finding earbuds or plugs that fit comfortably in your ear, then the ultra-customized Decibullz earplugs are the way to go. They combine a moldable outer layer with inner tips of different sizes. By simply placing the earplugs into warm water for three to five minutes, they’ll become soft enough to contort into any shape or size that makes sense for you. You can also reheat and reshape as many times as you want.

Decibullz Professional High Fidelity Earplugs $99.99 Buy Now

Earos One High Fidelity Earplugs

Courtesy of Amazon

Instead of muffling or distorting your listening experience, the Earos are designed to reduce noise while maintaining sound quality so that making the safer choice for your ears doesn’t disrupt what you’re doing. Expertly engineered with the help of the former Director of MIT’s Acoustics & Vibratory Lab, Earos are designed to reproduce the natural shape of your ear, forming a deep seal in the ear that allows for better sound protection and fidelity than other models with shallow insertion.

EAROS ONE High Fidelity Acoustic Filters for Musicians, Motorcycles, Productivity, Noise Reduction, Concerts | Reusable, Medical Grade Alternative to Ear Plugs | Made in The USA $40.00 $34.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Muted Hearing Protection for Infants and Kids

Courtesy of Amazon

We know the story well: you have two tickets to see your favorite band play but you weren’t able to snag a babysitter in time. Whether it’s Guns N’ Roses or The Foo Fighters, you can’t bring your kids in tow without earplugs that will protect them from loud volume levels. These ones, which come in three different fun designs based on your kid’s preferences, are made with adjustable soft headbands and cushioned ear cups for a comfortable fit for children of all ages, from toddlers to teens.

Noise Cancelling Headphones for Kids – Toddler to Teen – Children Hearing Protection Headphones – Baby Ear Muffs $24.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Decibullz Moldable Earplugs 25-Pack

Courtesy of Amazon

Decibullz’s bulk pack is the best deal if you’re looking to buy for the whole backstage entertainment crew, or want a long-lasting supply for years of concerts to come. Either way, the earplugs in the pack feature Decibullz’s signature heat-and-mold technology so they fit snugly in your ear without falling out.

Decibullz – 25 Pairs Custom Moldable Earplugs Bulk Pack, 31dB Highest NRR, Comfortable Ear Protection for Safety, Work, Shooting, Individually Wrapped, Orange $617.50 Buy Now On Amazon