Essential Spirits for a Winning Oscar Viewing Party

So you’re throwing a must-attend Oscars fête? How embarrassing to serve your swank Hollywood pals the wrong cognac or off-vintage wine. We’ve got your back. Buying top-flight tipples from our checklist will send all the right signals that you have taste and know-how when it comes to assembling a bar cart. Should some friends abstain from imbibing booze, we include a very grown-up nonalcoholic choice, too. Now raise your fancy cocktails and toast the Oscar winners.

GIN

Citadelle Jardin D’Été

Our favorite gin has the joyful fragrance of a summer French garden. It’s imbued with melon, lemons and oranges, yuzu zest, and 19 other aromatic botanicals. Jardin D’Été is a love letter from founder Alexandre Gabriel to his wife, Debbie, who cultivates her exquisite garden at their manor house, Château de Bonbonnet, in Cognac, France, where this special gin is distilled.

NONALCOHOLIC SPIRIT

Seedlip Garden 108

So pretty to serve in a cocktail of watermelon juice, mint and lime. This flavor is infused with sweet peas, rosemary, thyme and spearmint. You’ll never miss the alcohol. Check out more nonalcoholic drink options here.

JAPANESE WHISKY

Suntory Hibiki 30 Year Old

Say you’ve signed an overall deal with Paramount, and you want to show off your good fortune. What’s more showy — or heady to drink — than a smoother-than-satin blend of Hibiki malt whiskies that are at least 30 years old. (So long ago, Clinton was president!)

RUM

Plantation XO 20th Anniversary

A rich and flavorful sipping rum best served with an oversize ice cube in a rocks glass, this spirit from Barbados has flavors of tropical fruits and cocoa. Aged for up to 20 years in oak, bourbon and cognac barrels, it is not only one of the best, but the artfully designed bottle looks gorgeous on a bar cart.

TEQUILA

El Tesoro Tequila 85th Anniversary

¡Ay caramba! Is this a delicious and splurge-worthy drink. To celebrate this birthday milestone, the Jalisco, Mexico-based tequila house has partnered with Booker’s Bourbon in Kentucky to create a spirit that’s aged in Booker’s casks for a minimum of three years.

COGNAC

Ferrand Cognac 10 Generations

\From one of the finest cognac houses comes this delightfully elegant iteration made exclusively with Grande Champagne grapes. Look for rich flavors of honey, baked pear and cloves. It honors Ferrand family members who have made exquisite brandy going back centuries in some of the same soil.

BORDEAUX RED WINES

Château-Figeac St. Émilion, 2009 vintage



A stellar vintage and a gorgeous wine. This Premier Grand Cru is a lusty dark red with wonderful notes of cabernet franc that peek through to create opulent flavor. A wine that is sure to please the most knowledgeable oenophiles at your soirée.

Château de Pez Saint-Estèphe, 2018 vintage



A full-bodied red, Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel class, this wine is known for its aging potential. The 2018 vintage is just coming into its own, with tannins that are structured yet softening. Château de Pez is one of the oldest properties on the Left Bank of Bordeaux, and that extraordinary terroir is evident in this bottle.

NAPA VALLEY WHITE WINE

Cade “Estate” Howell

Mountain, 2020 vintage

A beautiful sauvignon blanc made voluptuous and aromatic with a touch of sémillon and viognier grapes. Aged in both new oak barrels and concrete vats, this white is nuanced — at once crisp and rounded.

CHAMPAGNE

Ruinart Brut Rosé, non-vintage

With flavors of strawberry and raspberry, Ruinart Rosé is a clean and bright champagne that is part of the LVMH luxury group of fashion and the good life. Pop open this sparkler if a good friend nabs a statuette.

