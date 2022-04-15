The Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars to Buy in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Almost all of the box office hits over the past year boast Dolby Atmos capabilities, meaning that sound designers have placed environmental sounds at different speaker locations that allow for an unprecedented immersive experience. “The Batman,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “West Side Story” are just a few of the most recent blockbusters to take advantage of this surround sound technology.

And thanks to today’s high-tech soundbars, which only seem to get better every year, you can bring this same cinematic experience to your home. From premium soundbars like Sennheiser and Sonos to budget soundbars like those from TCL, here are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market right now.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

For a standalone bar, the Sennheiser offers immaculate immersive sound for movies — without the need for a wireless subwoofer or satellite speakers. Reviewers have noted that it basically functions as a surround-sound system, thanks to a virtual 5.1.4 system consisting of two left channels, two right channels, a center channel, four channels behind the viewer and one subwoofer. The feature that really makes the Sennheiser stand out from competitors like the Sony HT0-ST5000 or Bose Soundbar 700, is its incorporation of MPEG-H, which in its simplest terms, is 3D Audio.

What MPEG-H does is add each track to individual objects, instead of meshing them together into two channels like traditional stereos, allowing listeners to alter each element of a recording to fit their specific preferences. Filter active audio objects while watching a soccer game to make it seem like you’re right in the stands, or mute background noise in a movie scene to feel like you’re in in the middle of a conversation with the characters on screen.

$2,499.95

Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 Premium Soundbar

Vizio offers surround sound with Dolby Atmos at a fraction of the cost. The compact bar packs in an Atmos 5.1.2 format (a hybrid version of the 5.1 setup that most surround sound devices have) that allows for clarity and immersion without taking up too much space. In addition to the expected center, left and right channels on the main bar, Vizio also boasts two extra up-firing speakers for Atmos content, which makes rear sounds seem farther away. The slim design is great for small spaces, doubled by a small cubed subwoofer that can be easily placed anywhere in the room.

$481.17

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar

TCL offers Dolby Atmos compatibility on a budget with this sub-$200 soundbar. Their new 2020 lineup includes the Alto 8i, which packs in dual subwoofers and customization features like three EQ presets and bass/treble. Reviewers have noted that its best for dialogue-centric shows and movies, enhanced by a TV mode that can be used to make vocals more precise. With extra warmth in the bass and a recessed treble, it’s able to get considerably loud for its size and price, making it a great affordable option for those looking to play music on their TVs. You certainly won’t get the same surround sound quality that you will with more premium options, but this gets the job done if you aren’t looking to shell out $1,000.

$179.99 $149.99

Sonos Arc Premium Smart Soundbar

Sonos has been a leader in the soundbar market since they released their first Playbar in 2013. They raised the bar once again with their Sonos Arc, whose heftier price tag makes sense considering its sound quality and convenience. It offers immersive surround sound with its Dolby Digital 5.1 setup, allowing for crisp audio and a deep bass without the need for a subwoofer. Plus, without needing to add on their Sonos sub (an add-on that brings the price of their Beam soundbar to $1,100) you’re actually saving money with the Arc. Another fun feature is its connected Sonos app, which alerts you when you’re streaming Dolby Atmos content so you can best configure your listening experience before pressing play.

$995.00

Sonos Beam Gen 2

If you aren’t sold by the bells and whistles of the Sonos Arc, then you can’t go wrong with their Beam Gen 2. At half the price, you get basically everything you need out of a soundbar to enhance your TV experience: Dolby Atmos support, a compact design and a wide soundstage. The two biggest upgrades from the original Sonos Beam is its eARC compatibility which allows the bar to handle more advanced audio formats, and its Dolby Atmos support. While it doesn’t promise true surround sound, which usually relies on two up-firing drivers on either side, it comes pretty close with its psychoacoustic techniques that give depth to any movie or show.

$541.45