The Best Disposable Masks to Stock Up on Before Your Next Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You can never have too many masks at your disposal. Although mask mandates are loosening up across the country — signaling a new phase of the pandemic — many people are likely to continue covering up as they venture into more public settings, such as movie theaters and concerts.

Luckily, brands have mastered the art of creating durable, disposable face coverings. Evolvetogether and Maskc have become two of the most popular mask brands throughout the pandemic, offering KN95 masks in a wide range of styles and colors.

While N95s are considered the best disposable face masks according to public health experts, KN95s are a close match and are the best option for civilians who don’t need the same day-to-day protection as healthcare workers.

If you’re looking to stock up on new masks before your next event, shop these disposable face masks below:

Evolvetogether Malmo 30-Day Pack

Evolvetogether is one of the most popular face masks on the market, and for good reason. In addition to boasting a diverse range of styles and colors, their 3-ply offerings are packed with a water-resistant outer layer, a melt-blown center and a water-absorbent inner layer for ultimate protection. You’ll be set for an entire month with this handy 30-pack, which comes with two sustainable mask keepers to keep them safely secure while on the go.

BUY NOW: $36 Buy It

Evolvetogether Mount Fuji KN95 Face Masks -5 Pack

For more protection, you can go for Evolvetogether’s KN95 options. With 6-ply technology, their masks include a water-resistant exterior, two layers of melt-blown filters, activated charcoal and two moisture-absorbing inner layers. Despite all the layers KN95s pack into their frame, these are highly breathable and lightweight, meaning you can comfortably wear them throughout a live performance or plane ride.

BUY NOW: $15 Buy It

Maskc Floral Variety KN95 Face Masks – 10 Pack

Add some style to your mask game with this gorgeous floral pack from Maskc, another brand known for their high-quality and effective coverings. Their KN95s are packed with five layers of filtration, with a breathable construction and soft-touch texture for comfort. Check out more Maskc styles here.

BUY NOW: $36 Buy It

Public Goods KN95 Mask – 10 Pack

Public Good’s respirator masks use a mechanical filter to keep 95% of airborne particles away from your nose and mouth. Plus, a nose seal on the bridge allows you to easily adjust the mask to your face.

BUY NOW: $9.95 Buy It

Barriére Tie Dye KN95 – 5 Pack

Barriére’s masks are top of the line. Their KN95 masks protect against small particles, dust, bacteria and pollen using a double filter to keep you safe while traveling or in a crowded event. Their medical-grade masks also come in dozens of fun styles and prints, from this funky tie-dye to colorful ombrés.

BUY NOW: $20 Buy It

3-Ply Face Masks (56% Off)

Amazon is still a one-stop-shop for disposable masks, especially if you’re looking for an affordable way to bulk up on mega-packs to last you for months. This 100-pack of 3-ply masks are a #1 bestseller and currently 56% off.