The Absolute Best Curling Irons, According to Hollywood Hairstylists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who considers their hair to be an essential component of their “going out” look knows there is no limit to the number of styling options to choose from — especially in the hands of a foolproof ironing tool.

When it comes to a curled hair look, the options become even more boundless. Do you want beachy waves, perfected by stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez? Or tight corkscrew curls favored by haircare mavens like Tracee Ellis Ross? Finding the perfect curling iron is the first step when it comes to achieving your desired ringlets, but the right tool will look different for everybody depending on hair texture and length. No matter what, though, there are some features that you’ll want to look out for while on the hunt.

“When choosing a curling iron, I primarily sort after a ceramic iron with a wide range of heating temperatures gauging from 100 to 400 degrees,” says Araxi Lindsey, who worked as the hair department head for “Black-ish” and is also Ellis Ross’ personal hairstylist.

“I’m also a sucker for a tool with automatic shut-off,” she continues. “Working as a department head in Hollywood is very demanding. I’m constantly multitasking actors, shooting schedules, and a full hair team and I often forget to turn off my irons when being productive. Having safety shut off tools has become a must-have for my hair kit.”

Lindsey’s go-to is is the Chi Lava Curling Iron, which she says is great for creating small curls, coils, waves and ringlets.

Other celebrity hair stylists, such as Sam Knight whose clients include Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding, and Marwa Bashir, who works with Lily Aldrige and Sheryl Crow, swear by Ghd’s Curling Iron.

Below, check out the best curling irons to shop right now according to some of Hollywood’s top hair stylists.

Ghd Classic Curl 1″ Curling Iron

Courtesy of Sephora

“I’ve recently gotten into using this curling iron, and it’s fast become my always out and ready-to-go iron. I use it more than anything else. The barrel is ceramic which is the best surface for heat conductivity, meaning the iron will be more consistently heated along the barrel, no hot or cool spots giving you an uneven finish. Ceramic is also my favorite for shine, the hair glides along the smooth surface rather than being dragged across.

It’s universal voltage, which is great for me since I work all over the world. I can carry one, instead of multiple tools. It also goes to maximum temperature in record time (just about a minute) and is ready to use, no waiting around.

Finally, and most importantly, the consistent 365 degree temp is perfect for curl retention, meaning the style I work on stays in the hair for longer — a winner in my book.”

– Sam Knight (Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora)

BUY NOW: $199 Buy It

T3 SinglePass Curl 1″ Professional Curling Iron

Courtesy of Sephora

“I love love love the T3 Singlepass Curl. I love the 1-inch size, but I often like to alternate between two sizes while I style so the more the merrier with me. They have an iron with three interchangeable barrels, the T3 Twirl Trio, which is genius.

One of my favorite features is its 5-heat settings (260-410) making it great for all hair types. It also has Auto World Voltage which is great for my work travels — it turns off after one hour, has a cool tip to prevent burns and is super user friendly. I like to use my irons that have a clamp like a wand sometimes too and this works great as a wand if I just hold the clamp open. Obsessed!”

– Kylee Heath (Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Rachel McAdams, Sofia Vergara)

BUY NOW: $169.99 Buy It

Chi Lava 1-Inch Curling Iron (14% Off)

Courtesy of JC Penney

“I’m currently loving the CHI lava ceramic curling wand. It’s great for creating various small curls, coils, waves and ringlets. The temperature doesn’t get higher than 410 degrees. The extended barrel is longer than most hot tools. CHI lava ceramic curling wand is capable of working with longer lengths of hair while keeping a consistent pattern.”

– Araxi Lindsey (Tracee Ellis Ross)