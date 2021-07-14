The Fanny Pack Is the New ‘It’ Bag: Here’s How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing Them

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Spike Lee knows how to work a red carpet. And his appearances at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, where he made history as the first-ever Black president of the Jury, have been no exception.

While Lee is no trend-follower — in his style or his craft — his look at the premiere for “Benedetta” last week does confirm that there is one trend that he’s happy to hop onto: the crossbody bag. While walking the carpet with his wife, he stunned in a revamped black tuxedo with red accents, coupled with a color-blocked beret. But the star of the outfit was his yet-to-be-released Montblanc Crossbody Bag, which introduces a new M pattern inspired by Maison’s heritage and a classic, adjustable strap.

Lee is not alone in his love for a stylish fanny pack. The hands-free, waist-hugging accessory has been on the scene for a while now, with stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyonce to Chris Pine and Kendall Jenner making room for it in their closets. Here’s how your favorite celebrities are rocking their crossbody fanny-packs — and where you can buy your own.

Montblanc M_Gram Crossbody Bag

Courtesy of Nike Communications

The specific Montblanc Crossbody that Lee wore on the Cannes red carpet last week won’t be available to the public until September. But if you don’t want to wait that long, Montblanc has a wide range of styles in their M_Gram collection, including the classic 4810 Belt Bag. The luxury leather bag introduces a new M pattern inspired by Maison’s heritage, also featured on Lee’s crossbody, and includes one main compartment and one front-zipped pocket for easy access to everything you’re carrying.

BUY NOW: $680 Buy It

Chanel Belt Bag ($320 Off)

Courtesy of Everett

It’ll be hard to get your hands on the exact Chanel belt bag that Sarah Jessica Parker rocked on the red carpet in 2014, but thankfully the French luxury brand has only upped their game on high-fashion fanny packs. They have a wide array of crossbody options to choose from, including a classic fanny from their Cosmos Line (currently $320 off). The chain belt bag is made from marine blue leather, boasting Chanel’s classic diamond quilt with an embellished, adjustable waist strap.

BUY NOW: $3199 $2879 Buy It

Prada Belt Bag

Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Prada is credited with introducing fanny packs to the fashion world with a trendy collection of bags in 1999. Their belt bags have now become a signature feature of their collections since. The logo-plaque belt bag from their most recent collection closely resembles the one Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing in 2017. Made out of 100% Nylon, the compact pack is as functional as it is stylish. This one features a front zip-fastening compartment, top zip fastening, buckle fastening and an adjustable waist strap. And, of course, Prada’s classic enamel triangle logo.

BUY NOW: $995 Buy It

Classic Gray Leather Fanny Pack

©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

No one loves a fanny pack more than Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor in “Wonder Woman: 1984.” While he has more than a few outfit changes throughout the story, he goes for this classic gray leather fanny pack for most of the film. If you’re looking for a versatile fanny pack that prioritizes function and convenience, then the ReNew Transit Bag from Everlane should do the trick. But if you want something more high-end, you can also go for this urban adjustable belt bag from Mulberry.

BUY NOW: $35 Buy It

Okhtein Belt Bag (76% Off)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

It’s become almost impossible to get your hands on a belt bag from the Egyptian-based fashion brand Okhtein since Beyonce Instagrammed herself with one of their orange bags in 2017. While the exact style Queen Bey wore isn’t available anymore, this Rodhawk Calf Hair Belt Bag from the same company is a close second, and is currently 76% off.

BUY NOW: $450 $109 Buy It

Alexander Wang Belt Bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Haley Bieber loves a good fanny pack moment, so it makes sense that she was the face of Alexander Wang and Bvlgari’s collaboration for their latest belt bag. The high-end partnership comes at a steep price, though. Alexander Wang has your back if you’re looking for something more affordable, though, with a wide range of fanny packs from older collections, like the embroidered logo belt bag and leather belt bag (currently 30% off).

BUY NOW: $2,650 Buy It

The Rock Fanny Pack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

You can’t go wrong with a classic leather fanny pack like the one that made The Rock an instant meme when he shared the infamous 1994 shot on Instagram a few years back. While he’s joked that the pack contained nothing more than pop tarts and condoms, there are plenty of alternatives that have ample space to fit much more, such as this leather bag straight from Firenze and Coach’s Court Belt Bag.

BUY NOW: $130 Buy It

Supreme Belt Bag

Supreme belt and crossbody bags are a favorite among celebrities. Take Jaden Smith’s beloved Louis Vuitton x Supreme fanny pack that he wears everywhere, from the streets to the red carpet. While the highly exclusive, coveted bag is hard to come by, Supreme has been in the fanny pack business for a long time, offering a wide range of options. Opt for a bright red belt bag from the Supreme x North Face collection or a more affordable Supreme logo patch belt bag.

BUY NOW: $299 Buy It

Balenciaga Explorer Belt Pack

Asap Rocky is a known bag lover, with his red crossbody Balenciaga among one of his faves. The explorer pack adds a bold statement to any outfit, while also offering convenient functionality with two zipped compartments for organized storage.

BUY NOW: $795 Buy It