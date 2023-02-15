The Best Compost Bins to Buy in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps thanks to a new law aimed at reducing organic waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

The program, called Organic L.A., was created through Senate Bill 1383, and has already implemented a curbside pickup program that will make it easy for residents and businesses to separate green waste. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of items including food scraps, yard trimmings, manure, coffee grounds, flowers and more.

Whether you’re in Angeleno, or are simply looking for ways to become more eco-friendly in the new year, there are countless composting strategies that you can begin implementing to help reduce your carbon footprint. From countertop cyclers to self-fertilizing worm farms, here are the best compost bins to consider buying this year.

Simplehuman Compost Caddy

Superhuman is without a doubt the sleekest compost bin on the market, with a magnetic docking system that lets you hang it off the side of your trash bin and a slim enough design to leave it on the counter. A soft-seal lid minimizes the odor from food scraps and keeps pests like fruit flies away, while the caddy’s stainless steel exterior is coated with Agion, an antimicrobial that inhibits the growth of bacteria and fungi. Plus, the brand comes with their own line of compostable liners that fit the bin perfectly for effortless removal.

Lomi ($150 Off)

Lomi turns your food waste into plant food in less than four hours, transforming the way you do trash. Aside from its obvious benefits — like keeping insects, rodents and gross smells out of your home — it’s also the easiest way to become more eco-friendly in the new year. With organic waste in landfills being one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas emissions globally, Lomi is one of the easiest ways you can make a difference to your carbon footprint. It’s also a great composting alternative with those with limited outdoor space. How does it work? You just discard scraps into the 12-inch wide container, press a button and Lomi’s internal sensors will simulate and accelerate the composting process and produce nutrient-rich output.

Cambro Square Container (36% Off)

If you’re simply looking for a better way to dispose of trash without all the bells and whistles, a reusable plastic 8-quart container will get the job done. This one from Cambro, currently 36% off on Amazon, is printed with helpful graduation levels and can withstand temperatures from -40 to 210 degrees F.

Vitamix FoodCycler (12% Off)

Given how top-grade all of Vitamix’s home and kitchen appliances are, it’s no surprise that they have a high-tech food cycler that can create fertilizer from food scraps in mere hours. The carbon filter lid reduces odors so you can store your scraps until the bucket is completely full without worrying about smells permeating your space. At only 12 inches wide, you can fit the compact cycler almost anywhere and quieter cycles mean you can run it multiple times a day with no disturbance — at the touch of a button.

Maze Worm Farm

Not everyone is interested in bringing a worm farm into their home, but if you are then the Australian-founded Maze Worm is the most stylish, customizable and least obstructive option. This one comes with two stackable trays where you can place the composting worms (it comes with 100 of them), which sit atop a worm saver tray and collection tray that stop the worms from falling through to the bottom and can be easily pulled out to collect worm scrapings.

Mantis Back Porch ComposTumbler

Those with more outdoor space — and a desire to make composting a larger part of their daily life — should consider the ComposTumbler, a quality tumbler that doesn’t require nearly as much of the hard work, time and storage space as competitors. It’s going to be more intensive than a countertop cycler, but it has thoughtful design features that make composting a less intimidating ordeal, such as a smooth gear-driven crank, an impressively sturdy steel barrel and an odor-containing lid.

