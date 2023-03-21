The Best, Most Cost-Effective Clothing Rental Services in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Maybe you need a sophisticated gown for a black-tie event; or want to try out a designer handbag before making a full investment; or need to stock up on bikinis for your vacation but don’t want to be stuck with seasonal bathing suits that will collect dust for another year. Or, like many of us, you’re simply a trend-savvy shopper on a budget who wants to freshen up a stale wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Whatever the reason, clothing rental services — which first became popularized with Rent the Runway’s first-of-its-kind subscription that launched in 2009 — are some of the best ways to shop more affordably and sustainably. Nuuly and Rent the Runway, which boast brands like Agolde, Anthropologie, Paige and Ganni, are two of the best choices for those looking for everyday, designer pieces to add to their wardrobe. But there are several options for every type of shopper — including plus-size options like Gwynnie Bee and menswear lines like Vince Unfold.

Check out the best clothing rental services to use in 2023 below:

MOST AFFORDABLE

Nuuly

Courtesy of Nuuly

Nuuly is the best option for those looking for everyday pieces to add to their wardrobe, whether that means blazers from Anthropologie and Maeve for the office; slinky crop tops and blouses from Urban Outfitters for a night out; or sophisticated dresses for a black-tie event. For only $88 per month, subscribers can pick up to six designer items that would normally add up to well more than a few thousand bucks. When else can you try out a pair of luxe Agolde jeans (which normally run for around $200) for a fraction of the cost, and the added benefit of being able to return them if they stretch out or you don’t end up wearing them as much as you’d like?

Top Brands: Anthropologie, Free People, Maeve, Agolde, Urban Outfitters

Price: $88/Month

Nuuly $88./Month Buy Now

BEST DESIGNER

Rent the Runway

Courtesy of Rent the Runway

Once relegated to rentals for special events, Rent the Runway now boasts a versatile collection of clothing for a wide range of occasions. That being said, their designer offerings are still some of the best (and most cost-effective) on the rental service market. Given that Rent the Runwsay became the first-of-its-kind membership service when it was founded in 2009, it makes sense that the innovative company still has bids on some of the best pieces amidst growing competition. Choose up to five pieces a month, from designer denim to glitzy gowns, for only $135 per month. For a limited time, you can get $120 off 3 months with the code EXTRASPRING.

Price: $135/Month

Top Brands: Paige, Ganni, Tory Burch, Maison Margiela, RE/DONE, Proenza Schouler

Rent the Runway $135/Month Buy Now

MOST ACCESSORIES

Vivrelle

Courtesy of Vivrelle

More of an accessories gal? Vivrelle has you covered with a monthly plan that allows you to try out luxury jewelry that might be out of your budget. For only $35 per month, you can drip yourself out in everything from Hermes bracelets to Chanel handbags to Bvlgari watches…take your pick. While it comes at an affordable price, it’s important to keep in mind that you only get to choose one item per cycle, so it’s not the best choice if you’re someone looking for a completely fresh wardrobe every few weeks.

Top Brands: Yves Saint Laurent, Fendi, Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton

Price: $35/Month

Vivrelle $35/Month Buy Now

BEST PLUS-SIZE

Gwynnie Bee

Courtesy of Gwynnhie Bee

Those with curvier figures might be wary of rental services, most of which don’t carry a wide range of plus-size offerings and don’t offer the benefit of trying pieces on in person. Thankfully, Gwynnie Bee caters towards plus-size fashionistas with comprehensive sizing that ranges from 0 to 32, from brands like Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Vince Camuto and more. You can also pick up to ten pieces for only $49 per month, making it one of the most affordable rental services. But keep in mind that you might not be able to find as many trendy or luxury designers compared to Rent the Runway or Nuuly. The most impressive feature of Gwynnie Bee’s site is their Shape Report tab, which allows users to browse styles based on their body types. Plus, they’re currently offering 50% off your first month.

Top Brands: Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto, Levi’s, Ralph Lauren

Price: $49/Month

Gwynnie Bee $49/Month Buy Now

BEST FOR MEN

Vince Unfold

Courtesy of Vince Unfold

Men, we didn’t forget about you. The best clothing rental subscriptions for men is Vince Unfold, which offers a subscription delivery service to the Los Angeles-based menswear brand, known for their elevated yet understated pieces. For $160 per month, you get access to four items every cycle, ranging from cashmere sweaters to silk button-downs. While they don’t offer as many as shoes, accessories or formal wear options, their offerings are perfect for everyday wear.

Top Brands: Vince exclusive

Price: $160/Month

Vince Unfold $160/Month Buy Now

BEST FOR SPECIAL EVENTS

Armoire

Courtesy of Armoire

With more than a thousand brands to choose from, in addition to styling tips and services, Armoire is the best choice for those looking to freshen up ahead of a special photoshoot or event. The luxury service promises users a custom closet with the help of a personal stylist and algorithm. For $79 per month, you can choose up to four items, while an Unlimited subscription costs $249 per month. Plus, all membership tiers come with free shipping and can be paused or canceled at any time, making the relatively higher price point a little bit easier to swallow.

Top Brands: Paige, Scotch & Soda, Diane von Furstenberg, Rag & Bone

Price: $79/Month

Armoire $79/Month Buy Now