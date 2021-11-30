Don’t Feel Like Cooking This Christmas? These Online Meal Delivery Services Have You Covered

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With Thanksgiving officially behind us, it’s already time to start thinking up more festive meal ideas for Christmas and New Years. But if you’re already wiped out from all the cooking that family get-togethers entail during this time of year (or have never liked spending too much time in the kitchen) there are countless delivery and meal prep services that promise delicious home-cooked meals without the work.

Delivery services such as Omaha Steaks and Harry and David offer traditional meat-heavy feasts while Sun Basket and Purple Carrot are great options for vegetarian and organic options. If you’re feeling extra fancy this year, you can also have acclaimed chefs such as “Iron Chef’s” Cat Cora cook up a special holiday meal through Home Bistro. Below are the best meal delivery services to stay stress-free during Christmas dinner this year.

Home Bistro

Courtesy of Home Bistro

Hand over the cooking reigns to acclaimed chefs this Christmas through Home Bistro, which offers special meals created by famous chefs such as “Master Chef’s” Claudia Sandoval and “Hungry Fan” author Diana Falk. Their exclusive holiday meal is put together by Cat Cora of “Iron Chef” fame, whose menu includes pomegranate glazed chicken and roasted turkey breast, honey glazed sweet potatoes and caramelized turnips.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Harry and David

Courtesy of Harry and David

Harry and David promises the most traditional holiday meal, with dozens of options for both meat-lovers and vegetarians. Pre-cooked meals include their spiced sugar spiral-spliced whole ham ($179.99), a gourmet prime rib feast ($229.99), chicken wellington entrees ($59.99) and sliders such as stuffed bell peppers, quiches and crab cakes.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Omaha Steaks

Courtesy of Omaha Steaks

Meat lovers will have their Christmas feast covered this year through Omaha Steaks, whose holiday dinners include a Surf and Turf Meal with filet mignons and lobster tail skewers ($138.97), a Holiday Spiral Sliced Ham Dinner ($139.95), a Prime Rib Feast for 8 ($220.45) and Chateaubriand Surf and Turf for 4 ($167.21). For starters and slides, you can choose from holiday-sized mashed potatoes and brussels sprout, broccoli and cauliflower gratin and seafood appetizers.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Goldbelly

Courtesy of Goldbelly

You can order pre-made meals and food kits from restaurants nationwide on Goldbelly, which features holiday-specific food prep such as Christmas ham, festive desserts, hearty sides, brunch and self-proclaimed “feasts.” You can choose from favorites such as Logan Farms, Wolfgang Puck and Gramercy Tavern, with delicious dessert options from bakeries such as PieCaken Bakeshop and Sugargoat.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Sun Basket

Courtesy of Sun Basket

Sun Basket, known for fresh and organic ingredients, is the best choice for those looking for a healthier option for the holidays, or need to cater to strict dietary restrictions. Their holiday meal prep includes pre-cooked meats such as prime rib, angus tenderloin, turkey breast and salmon fillets, with delicious seasonal sides such as spiced sweet potato mash, green beans and creamy potato-cauliflower dishes.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Blue Apron

Courtesy of Blue Apron

Blue Apron hasn’t released their Christmas meals yet but they’re likely to drop in the new month considering the feast they put together for Thanksgiving, which included turkey, seasonal sides and desserts. Just like all their meals, their holiday prep will include both vegetarian and meat-based options that serve two to eight people. Unlike other delivery services, Blue Apron’s holiday meals are bundled into their regular subscription, which includes two to four recipes per week. It’s a great time to sign up, not only ahead of big family get-togethers for the holidays, but because of their limited-time promo that brings down the price of your first five boxes to only $160.

BUY NOW: Buy It

Purple Carrot

Courtesy of Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is one of the only places that you’ll be able to find a wide range of plant-based options meals that are abundant enough for a holiday feast. The service works much like Blue Apron, with meal kit and pre-made kits that serve two to four people, with meals leveling out at around $11-13 each. Dishes include thai peanut noodles, creamy mac n’ cheese and tofu tikki masala, and although they haven’t released their Christmas menu quite yet you can expect similar delicious meat alternatives that they utilized for Thanksgiving.

BUY NOW: Buy It