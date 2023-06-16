These $27 Earbuds Are the Best AirPods Alternative We’ve Tested

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple continues to be the gold (nay, white) standard when it comes to earbuds, with its AirPods and AirPods Pro models leading the pack. But AirPods aren’t cheap, and even with current offers online, they can still run into the hundreds of dollars.

Fortunately, we’ve found a great AirPods alternative that only costs a fraction of the price. The Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds offer the same big sound — and similar white colorway — for just $39.99. Even better: a current Amazon deal saves you an additional 30% off, bringing the price of the earbuds down to just $27.

Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds $39.99 $27.99 Buy Now On Amazon

These Soundcore earbuds offer loud, full sound from oversized 10mm drivers. While we own AirPods, we like using these dupes as a second pair of earbuds at the office. We also take the affordable buds with us when we’re traveling (so we won’t feel too bad if we accidentally lose them).

We like that a simple tap of the earbuds lets you choose from three different listening modes: the default “signature mode” gets you clear, well-balanced sound for casual music; switch to “Bass Booster” mode to really bring out the low end on your tunes; the new “podcast mode,” meantime, is great for podcasts, audiobooks and calls, helping to make voices sound clearer.

Get up to 32 hours of playtime with the included charging case — a single charge gets you eight hours of music. In a rush? A quick ten-minute charge gets you up to one hour of runtime.

Pairing is super fast and easy thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 — one of the latest Bluetooth standards in the industry. Simply pop the case open and your earbuds should show up on your phone or laptop.

Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds $39.99 $27.99 Buy Now On Amazon

These earbuds are great for working out, thanks to their IPX5-rating, which means the buds are dust-resistant and water-resistant. They’re super lightweight too, but the gummy tips help them stay snugly in place without falling out, even when running.

The Soundcore P2 Mini Earbuds are one of the best AirPods alternatives online, with a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from more than 10,000 verified reviews. The earbuds are available in five colors, but we like this “oat white” colorway as an alternative to the white color of AirPods. Regularly $39.99, get the Apple dupes on sale for just $27.99 here.