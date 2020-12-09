Shop the Best Celebrity Home Goods of 2020

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We hate to break it to you, but chances are your favorite celebrity will never invite you into their home. If you were hoping to copy their décor, you’re out of luck … or are you? More celebs than ever are sharing their aesthetic with the masses through their own home décor lines. Best of all, many of them are at an accessible price point, so you can bring your favorite star’s style into your home. Spruce up your space with these best celebrity home goods.

1. Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Tia Mowry-Hardrict x Etsy Collection

“Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry-Hardrict is a mother of two, an actress and an entrepreneur, so she always has her hands full, to say the least. That’s why she has said that she wants her home to feel peaceful. To help her attain a Zen vibe in her house — and share that relaxing vibe — she teamed up with nine Etsy sellers on her new décor line. This set of four Tia Mowry x Etsy Hexagon Concrete Coasters is instantly calming thanks to its simplistic design and neutral color palette. Each one is handmade from concrete and hand painted, making every piece unique.

Tia Mowry X Etsy Hexagon Concrete Coasters $24.50 Buy It

2. Joanna and Chip Gaines, Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Kitchen

Joanna and Chip Gaines, co-owners and co-founders of Magnolia, a home and décor lifestyle brand, as well as co-stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” breathed new life into their signature easy, natural aesthetic. Add a touch of their look to your kitchen with this charmingly austere coffee canister. The stoneware canister has an airtight wooden lid to keep beans fresh and free of moisture, while the wooden spoon is handy for serving. You can deck out your whole counter and keep everything organized with the full collection.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Kitchen Canister Collection $38.95 Buy It

3. Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Clarkson x Wayfair

The singer, talk show host and “The Voice” star doesn’t want great décor to be out of reach for anyone, so she teamed up with Wayfair on an accessible line. The result is a collection of French country inspired furniture and décor with vintage touches, including tufted sofas, bejeweled ceiling fans and elegant lamps in neutral tones. This Andante Writing Desk delivers a pop of color with its sophisticated clean lines. The writing desk is impressively versatile and can also be used as a console table or TV stand, measuring 42 inches wide.

Andante Writing Desk $165.99 Buy It

4. Tan France x Etsy

Give your home a “Queer Eye” makeover with this limited edition collaboration between designer Tan France and Etsy. France worked with 13 Etsy sellers across décor, food, skincare and fashion to curate his coveted offerings. He put his personal stamp on everything from a cozy bathrobe to hand and body wash to honey. The Wave Concrete Burner x Tan France Incense Holder is a piece of décor in itself and a great way to show off home fragrance. Delightfully soothing, each incense holder is made by hand from concrete and cement.

Wave Concrete Burner x Tan France Incense Holder $48.00 Buy It

5. Lauren Conrad, LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl’s

Ever since Lauren Conrad debuted on the small screen at age 18 in “Laguna Beach,” people have been captivated by her sweet, girly style. She’s channeled that into her home collection, LC Lauren Conrad, at Kohl’s. Bring a bit of that into your bathroom with the Ella Ruffle Fabric Shower Curtain to add whimsical elegance with its tiered ruffles.

LC Lauren Conrad Ella Ruffle Fabric Shower Curtain $27.99 Buy It

6. Reese Witherspoon, Draper James

America’s sweetheart Reese Witherspoon brings Southern charm to whatever she touches, including her lifestyle line, Draper James, which encompasses fashion and décor. The What Would Dolly Do? Mug will make your morning coffee taste so much better! Made from porcelain, it’s microwave and dishwasher safe.

What Would Dolly Do Mug $10.00 Buy It

7. Martha Stewart, Martha Stewart for Wayfair

Where would the world of home décor be without Martha Stewart? The OG of the space created a line for Wayfair and it’s just as good as you’d expect. The Martha Stewart Finley Armchair is the perfect example of her timeless, elegant aesthetic. The accent chair is upholstered in neutral gray fabric and has a removable seat cushion filled with high-density foam filling for extra comfort, so it’ll easy coordinate with your décor.

Martha Stewart Finley Armchair $389.99 Buy It

8. Giuliana Rancic, August & Leo

TV host Giuliana Rancic teamed up with her longtime friend, interior designer Lonni Paul, to recently launch August & Leo, for HSN. In case you’re wondering where the name comes from, they’re both Leos born in August. The collection encompasses everything from furniture to linens to accent pieces and starts at just $19.95. The Valentina Jewelry Armoire Lamp will light up any room in multiple ways — the classic mirrored column lamp has a secret jewelry storage compartment.

Valentina Jewelry Armoire Lamp $180.00 Buy It

9. Nate Berkus, Project 62 + Nate Berkus

Nate Berkus is one of the most celebrated interior designers out there, but you don’t have to be Oprah Winfrey to enjoy his aesthetic in your home. He has been collaborating with Target since 2012 and his line is still going strong. Add his sleek style to your bedroom with the Project 62 + Nate Berkus Micro Texture Comforter Set. Made from a cotton textile with a chic woven pattern, it’ll look cool while keeping you cozy.

Project 62 + Nate Berkus Micro Texture Comforter Set $89.99 Buy It

10. Chrissy Teigen, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has captured many hearts — and kitchens. Her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen kitchen and tabletop line for Target has everything you need to make and serve delicious meals for friends and family. Pieces like the Mango Wood Tray will elevate your status to the ultimate host. The 18″x10.9″ tray with metal inlay was handcrafted by Indian artisans and can be used in so many ways, from serving food to arranging cocktails.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Mango Wood Tray $29.99 Buy It

11. The Property Brothers, Scott Living

It’s hard to peel your eye away when the Property Brothers are on TV, so it’s no surprise that Drew and Jonathan Scott have a thriving furniture and home décor line, Scott Living. Put it in neutral with the Oasis Ceramic Geometric Vase. The 4-inch decorative vase instantly adds architectural appeal.

Scott Living Oasis Ceramic Geometric Vase $10.99 Buy It

Variety editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something through our links, PMC may earn an affiliate commission.