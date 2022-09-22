The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s never too early to get excited about the holidays — especially when there are brand new advent calendars you can use to count down the days until the festivities.

For makeup and skincare lovers, nothing is better than finding a new mascara or primer hiding behind one of the doors. It’s not even October yet, but some of the best beauty advent calendars have already been released, meaning you’ll want to get your hands on the limited-edition products before they sell out.

The best part of beauty advent calendars is that they allow you try out a range of products that you might not have bought on your own. Plus, you can save up to 75% off their original retail price by purchasing through their seasonal gift sets.

Below, check out the best beauty advent calendars in 2022:

Peace, Love, Florence Advent Calendar

Millie Bobby Brown’s clean beauty brand Florence by Mills has a 12-day advent calendar packed with all their best-sellers. Behind the lavender-hued doors, you’ll find their Dreamy Dew Moisturizer, Self-Reflecting Highlighter, Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm: Candy Cane Red, Love You a Latte Coffee Glow Mask, Hit Snooze Lip Mask and more.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

The Hollywood-loved luxury skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm boasts one of the best holiday advent calendars on the market, offering hundreds of dollars worth of their best products in the seasonal offerin. Their 2022 calendar is housed in a beautiful jewelry armoire-inspired gift box. The 24 products include their cleanser, lip balm, hyaluronic acid, face cream, face masks and more.

Sincerely, Yours Beauty Advent Calendar

You get 12 of Benefit’s best-selling and fan-favorite Minis in their holiday advent calendar, which includes brow gels, mascaras, pore primers and face powders.

Paladone ‘Friends’ Advent Calendar

“Friends” and beauty lovers alike can enjoy this sitcom-based advent calendar, packed with makeup and skincare goodies inspired by the hit show. Products such as nail files, bath bombs, soaps and loofas feature designs and quotes from the New York City series.

Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set

No one celebrates the holidays quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family, who hosts one of the most star-studded Christmas parties in Hollywood every year. It makes sense that the youngest Jenner’s releases a yearly advent calendar through her beauty brand Kylie Beauty, which includes top-sellers such as lip liners, matte lipsticks, gel eyeliners, body lotion and body oils.

Asos Face and Body 25 Day Advent Calendar

Asos face and body advent calendar includes 29 different products to open up during the lead-up to Christmas. Within the festively-designed box are sleeping masks, candles, scrunchies, fake lashes, face rollers, mascara and a limited-edition Asos tote bag.

Mr. Porter The 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar

Each numbered drawer in Mr. Porter’s enchanting annual advent calendar includes one of the skincare brand’s luxe products. You’ll find delights such as their decompressing bath soaks, serums, sleep masks, deodorants and more.

