The Best (And Most Over-the-Top) Avatar Merch to Buy Ahead of ‘The Way of Water’

More than a decade since “Avatar” introduced the world to the bedazzling world of the Pandora universe, director James Cameron is returning to the primeval forests and floating-mountain landscapes in “The Way of Water,” out Dec. 16. As adults and kids alike head to the theaters this weekend (the film is projected to dominate the box office with a towering $150 million opening), dozens of brands are taking advantage of the anticipation by releasing merch and products inspired by the Na’vi.

From a $183-value cosmetics set inspired by the vibrant hues of Pandora to a 528-piece Lego set depicting a Metkayina Reef Home, here is the absolute best (and over-the-top) “Avatar” merch to buy ahead of the anticipated sequel.

Nyx Cosmetics Avatar: The Way of Water Collection Set

Inspired by the world and characters of Pandora, this brand new collection from Nyx Cosmetics (which is also 100% vegan and recyclable) features products in vibrant hues that are only found in the lush jungles of the James Cameron-created universe. The set, which is worth $183, includes the Pandoran Paradise Palette, the Color Palette, the Na’vi Paint, the Biolume Highlighter Sticks, the Bioluminescent Lip Glosses, the Paper Lipsticks and the Metkayina Mist.

Metkayina Reef Home Lego Set

Lego never disappoints ahead of an anticipated blockbuster. So it makes sense that in celebration of “The Way of Water” comes a new 528-piece set that depicts a Metkayina clan dwelling, nestled into the alien mangrove-like trees of Pandora. Check out more Lego sets inspired by your favorite movies and shows here.

Skimwing Adventure Lego Set

If you’re a Lego amateur, you’ll want to go for the smaller 259-piece “Way of Water” set, which builds up to create a posable skimwing figure, complete with Tonowari and Jake Sully minifigures, a Pandoran coral reef setting and a display stand. Check out more Lego sets inspired by your favorite movies and shows here.

Pandora – The World of Avatar Shirt for Adults

Disney Adults, rejoice. Created in collaboration with the Walt Disney World Resort, this eye-catching shirt is patterned with designs inspired by “Avatar,” such as banshees, jungle plants and floating mountains.

Avatar 2 All Life Is Connected Long Sleeve Tee

An abstract pattern of tree trunks and water sits in the middle of this long sleeve crewneck, surrounded by the words “All Life Is Connected,” a nod to the fact that all biological life is connected in Pandora through the deity Eywa.

Avatar The Way of Water Visual Dictionary

Written by experts who worked on the film, alongside James Cameron’s own production company Lightstorm Entertainment, this visual guide showcases the characters, storylines, creatures, vehicles, weapons and locations featured in the latest film. With a foreword written by Sigourney Weaver, it’s a must-have viewing companion for any “Avatar” fan.

Ilu Large Plush – Avatar: The Way of Water

Just like the Na’vi of Pandora, kids will love having an Ilu of their own.

The Way of Water Neytiri Cosplay Costumes (17% Off)

With this insanely detailed and skintight cosplay costume of Neytiri, you’ll be all set for the next “Avatar” fan convention and Halloween.

Avatar 3D Bedside Lamp (20% Off)

This 3D bedside lamp is based off the 2009 movie but it’s too good to not splurge on ahead of the sequel. The charming 3D illusion LED lamp adds a vibrant ambience to any room, switches between seven different colors and is made out of 100% eco-friendly acrylic.