Buy These At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits Before They Sell Out

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the Omicron variant causes a surge of COVID-19 cases, those wanting to be safe before traveling for the holidays have struggled to get their hands on at-home rapid tests. With block-wrapping lines at test sites across the nation — worst in big cities like New York and Los Angeles — testing kits have been selling out fast online.

You can still stock up on these convenient rapid testing kits below, but it’s important to keep in mind that although at-home kits can offer up to 85% accuracy, they can’t be used as authorized documentation for travel. See the CDC’s official guidelines for Covid-19 testing here.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Self-Test At-Home Kit

Courtesy of Walgreens

Binax is known to offer one of the most accurate rapid readings, having received FDA emergency use authorization for self-testing, so there’s no need to ship samples to a lab or healthcare provider. Although Walgreens is no longer offering same-day delivery, you can have it shipped in 3-5 business days or schedule a pick-up if a nearby store has any in stock.

BUY NOW: $23.99 Buy It

i-Health Antigen Rapid Test

Courtesy of Amazon

This 15-minute rapid test is a #1 bestseller on Amazon and is FDA-authorized for detecting COVID-19, including new strains and variants. Plus, the two-test kit comes with access to their iHealth Test app which offers step-by-step instructions for at-home testing and allows the administrator to track and monitor group results.

iHealth Rapid Antigen Test $17.98 Buy It

QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test

Courtesy of Amazon

The FDA-approved QuickVue provides results in 10 minutes for those looking to leave the house in a hurry while still feeling safe. The kit includes two individually wrapped sterile foam swabs meant for one user to test twice over the course of three days for increased accuracy.

QuickVue At-Home Covid-19 Test $1,079.55 Buy It

DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit

Courtesy of Walmart

Like BinaxNOW, DxTerity has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use. The non-invasive kits, which collect a small sample of saliva for detection, is best for those looking to avoid nasal swabs. Although you have to drop off your collection at a laboratory, a PCR test boasts a 99% accuracy rate, so it’s the best way to remain cautious before traveling or gathering with others.

BUY NOW: $99 Buy It

On/Go Rapid Antigen Self-Test (20-Pack)

Courtesy of Amazon

This is a smart purchase if you want to stock up as rapids continue to sell out fast online. The two-pack option goes for $24.99 but On/Go also offers a 40-pack for $499 to last you throughout the entire season. The FDA-authorized antigen test has a 95% accuracy rate, with results in 10 minutes. Plus, you can track your test history and share your results on the On/Go app.

On/Go Rapid Antigen Self-Test $499.00 Buy It