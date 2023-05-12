This $10 Apple Watch Screen Protector Is Like ‘Cheap Insurance’ for Your Device

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple has done a lot of things right with its latest Apple Watch Series 8, namely better water resistance, improved tracking and health sensors that let you monitor everything from blood oxygen levels to irregular heart rates and stages of sleep.

Apple has also improved the durability of its smartwatch, with the brand boasting a “crack-resistant” screen for the Series 8. Still, that doesn’t mean your Apple Watch is completely protected from accidental dings or dents. One drop of your phone from the wrong angle and your screen could easily chip or scratch.

That’s why we’ve invested in this Apple Watch screen protector from Amazon. Made from a high-performance tempered glass and polycarbonate composite, the screen protector covers both the front watch face and the curved edges of your Apple Watch, to prevent any chips or cracks to your device.

At just $10, this Apple Watch screen protector is a no-brainer when it comes to protecting your device. Compatible with the latest Series 7 and Series 8 models, this screen protector absorbs shock in case of accidental drops, and is shatter-resistant and scratch-resistant, too. No more worries about accidentally bumping your watch against a surface or having it fall off your wrist.

This Apple Watch screen protector is super easy to install: simply snap it around the watch dial and lock into place around the edges (you won’t even need to remove the watch strap). The screen protector is lightweight enough to not add bulk to your watch, and thin enough to not affect the touchscreen capabilities.

We’ve been using this screen protector for our Series 8 Apple Watch and it’s made us feel a lot more secure (and way less paranoid) when taking our watch out at the gym, when traveling and when we’re on the go.

But don’t just take our word for it: this Misxi Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a number one bestseller on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from a whopping 160,000 reviews online. Shoppers call this a “zero regret purchase,” while another says it’s like a “cheap insurance policy” for your smartwatch.

This Amazon deal gets you two Apple Watch screen protectors for just $10.99. Apply the on-site Amazon coupon to save an additional 10% off your order right now.

Misxi makes screen protectors for all the other Apple Watch models too. See full details here.