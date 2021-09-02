These Apple Devices Are All Discounted on Amazon Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple never discounts prices on their own devices so it’s always a big deal when their latest products go on sale elsewhere. And right now, Amazon slashed prices on a slew of items, from AirPod Pros to Macbook Airs — just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

Here are all the best Apple deals on Amazon right now. You’ll want to snag them fast before they sell out, and before the weekend’s deals conclude. And don’t forget to check out the rest of the Labor Day deals going on right now.

24% Off Apple AirPod Pros

The newest Apple AirPods are worth the buy even when not on sale, considering the five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud.

$100 Off Apple Macbook Air

Save $150 on the Macbook Air, one of Apple’s most popular products. It has impressive processing capabilities despite its small size (2.8 pounds and 1.6-inches thick) with 8 GB of memory, 257 GB of storage, a 720-pixel HP camera and an M1 processor like its Macbook siblings. The Air is also fun because it comes in three sleek colors: rose gold, silver and space grey.

$100 Off 2021 Apple iPad Pro

An iPad is a great supplementary device to have in tow, either for work or for play. The Apple Pencil makes it easier than ever to fill out forms, work on collaborative documents, make presentations and even doodle for fun. The 8th generation is also a huge upgrade from previous iterations, with a 10.2 inch display, both front-facing and back-facing cameras, and a 12 Bionic chip that allows for speedier processing.

43% Off Beats Solo Pro Headphones with Apple H1 Chip

Apple doesn’t have traditional headphones but their H1 Chip is used in these Beats Solo Pros, reducing lag time and extended Bluetooth range when paired with Apple devices. The noise-cancelling headphones also have a built-in microphone for hands-free control via Siri and offer up to 22 hours of listening time. Plus, they come in three funky colors including this bright blue, a darker midnight blue and red.

15% Off Apple TV 4K

In the height of the streaming age, with more streamers than ever offering premium content, it’s important to have one place to congregate all your favorite streaming services in one place. From Hulu and Disney+ to HBO, Netflix and Amazon Prime, Apple TV is the most seamless way to access all your favorite shows at the touch of a button. This one offers 4k HDR and Dolby Vision for a crystal clear picture, in addition to expansive sound quality made possible by the Dolby Atmos. In addition to streaming access, the Apple TV allows you to AirPlay from any other Apple device to view photos or videos and to play dozens of games exclusive to Apple Arcade. The biggest incentive to go in on the Apple TV, though, might be that you get one year free of Apple TV+.

13% Off Apple Watch Series 3

The Series 3 is one of the best iterations of the Apple Watch for fitness tracking, using a barometric altimeter for measuring elevation, useful for hiking, skiing and stair climbing. Just like the rest of the series, the LTE watch of course also boasts an impressive built-in GPS and accurate heart rate sensor.

14% Off Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad

With many people still working remotely, it’s become commonplace to do a majority of the day’s work on portable devices. Pairing your laptop with this slim wireless keyboard is a great way to create a more ergonomic workspace. Plus, this version comes with a numeric keyboard for easy number-punching.

