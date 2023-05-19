This $50 Soundbar and Subwoofer Set Is An Instant Upgrade for Your TV Setup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Most television sets deliver decent sound these days, but if you really want to turn up the volume, you’ll want to upgrade to a soundbar. While TVs have built-in speakers, they won’t be able to replicate — or amplify — your audio in the same way that a soundbar can.

These days, there is no shortage of great soundbar options (including top-rated wireless picks), but if you’re on a budget or testing out a soundbar for the first time, you won’t find a better deal than this $50 soundbar and subwoofer combo from Amazon.

LARKSOUND Soundbar With Subwoofer $64.99 $49.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Designed by the home theater company Larksound, this portable soundbar delivers surprisingly punchy audio for its size. With four built-in settings — including music mode, movie mode and voice mode — songs are more detailed, sound effects “pop” from the screen, and dialogue is much clearer, whether you’re watching the news, a movie, or play-by-play sports.

This set also includes a powerful subwoofer, which amps up the bass when you’re listening to music and lets you hear every rip, roar and rumble of your favorite films. The internal speakers cast the audio throughout the room for an immersive, theater-like sound experience.

The Larksound soundbar connects easily to your TV and is easily mountable too. Want to play songs from your streaming playlist? Bluetooth connectivity lets you pair the bar to your phone or computer, turning the soundbar into a great speaker for parties and get-togethers.

The portable soundbar measures just under 16 inches in length and is less than four inches thick. The subwoofer measures 12.79 x 5.9 x 7.87 inches.

Regularly $64.99+, Amazon has this soundbar discounted to just $49.99 right now — a 23% savings. If you’re looking for a great Amazon soundbar deal, you won’t find a better value or option online. Don’t just take our word for it: shoppers give this soundbar a 4.1-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of verified reviews.

Get the $50 soundbar deal now on Amazon.com.