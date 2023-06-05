This $25 Battery Pack Is Fully Waterproof and Recharges in the Sun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re heading to the campsite or a day at the beach, a new Amazon deal will help you keep you devices fully charged — even without an outlet in sight.

The BLAVOR power bank is one of the most-popular portable chargers online with more than 40,000 verified reviews on Amazon. And right now, you can get the solar-powered charger for just $28 (regularly $45.99+). Apply an on-site coupon to save an additional 15% off, bringing the price down to just $25.

BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank $44.99 $28.99 Buy Now On Amazon

The BLAVOR power bank is a palm-sized portable charger that delivers a whopping 10,000mAh of juice — enough to charge an iPhone 14 Pro more than twice and an iPad once. Connect up to three devices at a time for simultaneous charging; the battery pack is Qi-enabled for wireless charging too, great for powering up your phone and AirPods.

Unlike other battery packs, which need to be plugged in to recharge, the BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank recharges using sunlight. Combined with its waterproof material and rugged, shock-proof construction, this makes the BLAVOR a must-have for outdoor excursions (of course, you have the option of plugging the charger into an outlet to recharge as well).

More proof that this makes a great outdoor wireless charger: the reinforced corners save you from accidental dings and drops, while the outer case is made of flame-retardant materials. There’s a built-in flashlight for emergencies, and a carabiner clip makes it easy to attach the charger to your backpack.

For such a high-performing charger, the BLAVOR is surprisingly portable and lightweight, coming in at less than ten ounces. It boasts great reviews too, with a 4.4-star rating (out of five) from 40,000 shoppers online.

Regularly $45+, get the BLAVOR Solar-Powered Charger for just $28 here. Apply the Amazon coupon to get an additional 15% off. See full details here.