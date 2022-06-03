The Best Projectors to Buy on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a foregone conclusion that retail giant Amazon is a great source if you’re looking to score a new projector. Of course it is – Amazon is a great source for, well, everything. If you’re projector-shopping, be prepared to go down a deep rabbit hole indeed. Our cursory search on Amazon showed over 2,000 results.

Who has time for that? Thankfully, we’re providing you with a useful Amazon projectors cheat sheet. Here are six great projector buys currently available on Amazon, covering projectors big and small, expensive and bargains, work and play. Buy now, thank us later.

Top of the Line

Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector (22% Off)

It’s impossible to narrow down the massive selection of projectors available on Amazon to just one pick, but if we had to, we’d probably go with the Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500. It checks off all the boxes: small and portable but delivering a crystal-clear 720p picture, a robust 3-hour battery time, easy plug-and-play capabilities for both streaming sticks and gaming consoles, great sound, and the ability to project to screens from 30 inches in size to 12 feet. It’s well worth the slightly higher price tag, especially now that it’s currently available on Amazon for $120 off retail.

Best for Streaming Sticks

CiBest Video Projector Outdoor Movie Projector (2022 Upgrade)

CiBest’s 2022 upgrade of its mini projector makes it a superior deal for Amazon projectors. This is a movie-night machine, pure and simple. Fire TV sticks, Roku sticks, and Chromecast sticks all work exceptionally well with the CiBest, along with your cellphone or tablet. (You’ll need a Lightning-to-HDMI adapter for Apple products; or a Type C/IMHL to HDMI adapter for Androids.) The built-in speakers are solid, and if you want more volume, connecting to external speakers is a breeze. At a current sale price of $58.50 on Amazon when using the on-page coupon, it’s a steal.

Best for Gaming

Miroir M29 Micro Projector

The ultra-compact, under-10-ounce Miroir M29 Micro Projector is practically begging to be tossed into a backpack along with your gaming console for some serious game grinding. It performs optimally on a 50-inch screen or surface, ideal for a basement or rec room. It has a rechargeable battery with up to 2 hours of projection time between charges, and a USB-A power-out port for your mobile devices. The 1W built-in speaker is effective in a small space, and a 3.5mm audio-out jack lets you connect to a portable speaker for more aural oomph.

Best Tiny Projector

KODAK Luma 350 Portable Smart Projector (14% Off)

This mighty mite is so good and so versatile it very nearly took first prize overall. The KODAK Luma 350 is a remarkable case of amazing power in a tiny package: It’s literally palm-sized, and yet its Digital Light Processiong (DLP) tech supports playback of native HD and 4K videos in 1080p and lets you download and run streaming apps via its Android interface, eliminating the need to plug in a streaming stick or a phone or table. It also connects via Bluetooth and WiFi, along with built-in USB and HDMI ports, expanding its repertoire even further.

Best Sound

ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector (11% Off)

Whether you’re using your projector for movies, streaming TV shows, or gaming, lousy sound can kill an otherwise good experience. That will assuredly not be the case with the ViewSonic M1+ Portable LED Projector, which brings built-in dual Harmon Kardon Bluetooth speakers into play. The LED picture is great too on screens up to 8.5 feet wide, and the 30,000-hour lifespan will have you enjoying your favorite content for years to come.

Best Business Projector

BenQ WXGA Business Projector

Projectors aren’t just for play, of course, and the BenQ WXGA is all business. Bring your presentation on any device you can think of; the BenQ has inputs for HDMI, USB-A, PC-1USB, Type Mini B, S-Video and more, along with audio jacks for external speaker systems. The 4000 ANSI Lumens brightness and 20000:1 contrast bring any deck or presentation to vivid life, and the setup is easy for tabletop or mount (not included).