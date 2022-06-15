When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Everything We Know About the Mega Deals Event So Far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The year’s biggest deals event is here. Well, almost.

Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day will take place on July 12-13 this year. The two-day sales event features more than two million deals on entertainment, tech, home goods, fitness and fashion — all in one place. While no deals will go live until July 12 at 12 a.m., you can bookmark this page (amazon.com/primeday) for the latest details on the event, and to make sure you have the full 48 hours to snag the best deals.

As always, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the offers. Amazon does have a Daily Deals tab on their site any customer can shop through year-round, but come July the best sales won’t be available to non-Prime members. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month (or $7.49 a month for students). But if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

So, what types of deals can you expect on Prime Day? Last year saw huge price slashes on Apple devices such as AirPods, Macbooks, iPads and Apple Watches; Amazon devices like Roku Sticks, Fire TVs and Echo Dots; and coveted home goods like Dyson vacuums and Nespresso machines.

We’re particularly excited about sales in home entertainment. Premium soundbars from brands like Sonos and JBL will likely see significant price drops, in addition to projectors, projector screens and smart TVs. And gamers, worry not: consoles such as the PS5 and Nintendo Switch will also likely see steep discounts.

