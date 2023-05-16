Amazon’s Portable Projector With 25,000 Reviews Is Marked Down to Just $63

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Watching your favorite movie on a big-screen TV is great, but most TV sets these days top out at 70 to 80 inches in size. If you want to cast the action on an even larger screen, you’ll want to invest in a good projector.

While some projectors can run you thousands of dollars (especially newer 4K projectors), Amazon has a number of portable projectors available for way less than you think.

Their current best-seller is this mini projector from AuKing, which boasts a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from 25,000 reviewers. Even better: it’s discounted to just $89 right now, making it one of the best portable projector deals online. Bonus: apply the on-site Amazon coupon right now and save an additional 30% off, bringing the price down to just $63.

The AuKing portable projector delivers your content in full HD resolution with 9500 lumens of brightness for clear, detailed images that always stay in focus. Even better: the shoebox-sized projector can cast a screen up to 200 inches in size, making it a great pick for sports, gaming or movie night at home.

This mini projector comes with built-in speakers that are surprisingly loud for its size (you can also connect it to an external set of speakers to boost the volume even more). Built-in noise reduction technology keeps the projector running smoothly without an annoying buzzing or whirling sound.

Lamp life is great, at up to 55,000 hours, and AuKing says you should be able to use this projector for up to 15 years.

This portable projector features an HDMI, VGA, AV, and USB output, so you can connect it to your phone, USB drive, gaming console and more. It stores easily thanks to its small size and it comes with a two-year warranty in case you run into any problems.

This Amazon projector deal gets you the AuKing portable projector, a remote control, power cord, HDMI cable, AV cable and user manual for just $89. Apply the on-site Amazon coupon and get an additional 30% discount at checkout, bringing the price down to just $63.

Keep in mind that this is best-suited for indoor use and the projector works best in dark rooms (your image won’t be as clear in bright rooms or during the daytime). This is also an HD 1080p projector; if you want the sharpest, crispest images, you’ll want to upgrade to a 4K projector like this $199 model on Amazon.com.