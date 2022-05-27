The Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon: Dyson, Nespresso, Apple and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day isn’t technically until Monday but some of the best deals have already begun rolling in ahead of the weekend. And naturally, Amazon has taken advantage of the deals event to slash prices on dozens of coveted items that cut a swath through every category.

Save big on home theater equipment like TVs and soundbars; stock up on appliances like the Nespresso or Dyson vacuum; and take advantage of rare sales on luxe pieces like this 3-piece Samsonite luggage set.

Below, check out the best Amazon deals (so far):

Nespresso Vertuo Plus (22% Off)

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus, one of the newest machines and a #1 best-seller on the retailer, is down to $146 for Memorial Day weekend. The Vertuo packs the company’s impressive centrifusion technology into a sleek and slim build. Once you insert the capsule, the patented extraction technology spins it up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending ground coffee with water to achieve barista-grade texture and quality.

At the touch of a button, you can brew straight espresso and coffee, in addition to cappuccinos and lattes with the Aeroccino3 Milk Frother (which comes included in the Vertuo Next Bundle, currently $22 off).

BUY NOW: $189.00 $146.55 Buy It

Apple Airpods Pro (24% Off)

The Pros are worth the buy even when not on sale, considering the five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud. For a bigger splurge, go with the Airpods Max (currently 12% off).

BUY NOW: $249.00 $189.99 Buy It

Amazon Fire TV (34% Off)

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, and have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 65-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup. Check out more TV deals here.

BUY NOW: $559.99 $369.99 Buy It

Echo Dot, 4th Generation (30% Off)

The most popular Amazon smart speaker is currently 30% off, coming in two colors, Glacier White and Twilight Blue. Its sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even help you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms. You can also opt for the 3rd Gen, also half off, for an even more affordable option. Plus, the Echo Dot comes as an alarm clock (the perfect graduation gift). If you’re in the market for a speaker specifically, though, you can check out our round-up of the best portable speakers deals here.

Echo Dot 4th Generation $49.99 $24.99 Buy It

‘Elden Ring’ (17% Off)

Almost every new PS5 game is currently on sale for Memorial Day weekend, meaning you can stock up on your favorites just in time for summer. In “Elden Ring,” created by George R.R Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaka, players take on the role as exiles (the Tarnished) from the Lands Between. After the Elden Ring is destroyed, they embark on a mission to traverse the realm, ruled by the formidable Queen Marika the Eternal, in order to restore the titular ring and become the Elden Lord. Other games on sale include: “Pokemon Legends: Arceus,” the best-selling “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

BUY NOW: $59.99 $49.94 Buy It

Percussion Massage Gun (33% Off)

Be your own masseuse with this highly customizable massage gun, which comes with eight adjustable speed options. Its strategically designed head is perfect for use on any part of the body, whether you’re a fitness fanatic, bodybuilder or just need to relax your muscles with some much-needed self-care.

Percussion Massage Gun $89.99 $59.99 Buy It

Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer (20% Off)

Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie and toast with this 7-in-1 air fryer, currently 20% off. EvenCrisp technology allows for all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with little to no oil, while a one-touch smart program helps you customize cooking programs for everything from chicken wings and roasted veggies to cinnamon buns and more.

BUY NOW: $149.99 $119.95 Buy It

Dyson V10 Vacuum (10% Off)

No one does it better than Dyson. You can do everything with the unbeatable cleaning appliance that seemingly not one person can say a bad thing about. The V10 boasts 60 minutes of run time, is engineered for homes with pets and features the latest hair detangling technology.

BUY NOW: $544.98 $487.99 Buy It

Shark Air Purifier (33% Off)

Investing in a premium-grade air purifier has never been more worth it than with this great Amazon deal that brings down the price by $150. This one comes with six high-speed micro fans for even distribution of airflow across the filter. The purification process becomes remarkably quieter by using multiple smaller fans, whose speed also lends itself to a faster clean.

Shark Air Purifier $449.99 $298.49 Buy It

Samsung Sound Bar (26% Off)

This Samsung soundbar promises premium audio quality with an included subwoofer that offers a deep bass right out of the box. You can give your bass an instant boost with the push of a button right on the soundbar, which also offers impressive technology that equalizes background music and consistent volume control for crystal clear sounds. Its easy wireless connectivity is perfect for any movie watching experience, in addition to perfectly synced directional audio for gaming. For more home entertainment deals, check out our roundup here.

Samsung Soundbar $199.99 $147.99 Buy It

3-Piece Samsonite Luggage Set (35% Off)

You’ll want to jump on this sale fast because Samsonite’s huge luggage sale for Memorial Day is selling out quickly. This three-piece set includes three suitcases of varying sizes depending on how big a trip you’re taking. Their scratch-resistant texture keeps them looking pristine for years, but if you aren’t happy with them for some reason the company offers an impressive 10-year warranty. Plus, they come with side-mounted TSA locks to deter thefts and push-button locking handles for easy maneuverability. Check out more luggage deals here.

Samsonite Luggage Set $609.97 $399.00 Buy It

Revlon One-Step Volumizer (46% Off)

Revlon’s best-selling hair tool is currently 46% off, bringing down its price to the lowest we’ve seen in months. The one-step volumizer styles and dries at once, using ionic and ceramic technology to smooth the hair while rounding out the edges for volume.