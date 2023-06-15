The Medical-Grade Air Purifier Used in Thousands of Classrooms Is Now Available for Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re looking to protect your home from flu and allergy season, or dealing with the effects of poor air quality, there are few items as essential as an air purifier these days.

One of the most in-demand air purifiers right now is the EnviroKlenz Home Air Purifier, which uses a two-step process to filter out and destroy harmful airborne particles. EnviroKlenz says its professional-grade air purifiers are currently installed in more than 100,000 classrooms across the U.S., as school boards purchase them to keep their spaces dust-free and germ-free.

Now, the EnviroKlenz Air Purifier can be purchased for use at home as well, with a current Amazon deal saving you 20% off the brand’s most popular model. Listed at $679, apply the on-site Amazon coupon to save an additional 20% off at checkout, bringing the price down to just $543 (note: final sale price will be reflected in cart).

This EnviroKlenz Home Air Purifier uses a built-in HEPA filter and air cartridge that can capture 99.9% of odors, viruses, bacteria and other harmful particulates in the air. If you suffer from allergies, this air purifier helps to filter out dust, dander, pollen and mold. What we like: EnviroKlenz says its medical-grade H11 HEPA filter can also remove 99.9% of dangerous E. coli and staphylococcus bacteria (the type of airborne bacteria that leads to infections).

Because this air purifier is set on wheels, it’s super portable and easy to move from room to room. Once fixed, it has enough power to purify the air in up to 1000-square-feet of space. This makes the air purifier not just great for schools and homes, but also for offices, studios, event spaces and more. It’s surprisingly quiet too, with its “Whisp-Air” mode no louder than a fridge.

While many people bought air purifiers for Covid, having an air filtration system at home remains just as important even as coronavirus fears subside. An air purifier helps to ensure that you’re breathing in clean, pure air and not inhaling smoke or toxins.

Made in the USA, the EnviroKlenz Air System is third-party tested for efficacy. Your purchase also comes with a five-year warranty.

Regularly $679, get the EnviroKlenz Air Purifier on sale right now for just $543 on Amazon.com. This is the lowest price we’re seeing for this high-end air purification system, and even cheaper than EnvironKlenz’s own site (which has this for $699).

