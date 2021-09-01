These Brand New Marvel and Star Wars Advent Calendars Mean The Holidays Are Officially Around the Corner

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

October is a month off, meaning it’s officially socially acceptable to begin counting down the days until the holidays. And what better way to hype up the anticipation than with an advent calendar?

Lego just dropped a new line of doored calendars based on some of your favorite shows and movies, including “The Avengers,” “The Mandalorian” and “Harry Potter.” Many of the new calendars are already on backorder since dropping this morning, meaning you’ll want to purchase yours fast before they sell out.

Whether you’re counting down the days until Halloween, Christmas or New Years, each door hides a fun surprise for every day of the lead-up, and by the month’s end you’ll be able to recreate iconic scenes using your new collection of buildable Lego mini figures.

Here are the best advent calendars to get into the holiday spirit this year.

Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar

This brand new Marvel x Lego mashup features exciting new MCU merch and accessories hiding behind each of the 24 doors. In addition to buildable pieces like a Quinjet and Avengers Tower, the set also comes with new minifigures of the Avengers themselves, including Black Widow, Iron Man, Spider Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, Thanos and Nick Fury.

Harry Potter Advent Calendar

If a “Harry Potter” marathon is part of your holiday tradition, then you need this brand new Hogwarts-inspired advent calendar from Lego, featuring buildable figures you can use to recreate your favorite scenes from the magical franchise. By the month’s end, you’ll have Ron, Hermione, Draco, Dudley Griphook and Harry Potter figures for imaginative play and collecting.

Star Wars Advent Calendar

The holiday run-up gets the intergalactic treatment with this detailed Star Wars set, updated to include merch from Season 2 of “The Mandalorian.” Behind each door is a buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory inspired by the popular Disney Plus series, in addition to seven minifigures from the show, including Mando, Baby Yoda, Scout Trooper, Storm Trooper and Tusken Raider, among others.

Doctor Who TARDIS Advent Calendar

This is a must-have seasonal gift for any “Doctor Who” fan. Designed in the shape of the Doctor’s iconic blue time machine, the high-end cubed calendar is stuffed with high-quality gifts inspired by the sci-fi series, such as gorgeous coasters and a Santoran egg cup.

The Office Funko Advent Calendar

Add to your Funko Pop collection with this fun “Office”-themed advent calendar, which comes with animated figures of your favorite Dunder Mifflin employees, including Dwight, Michael, Jim, Pam and more.

Harry Potter Funko Pop Advent Calendar (17% Off)

Complete your Wizarding World of miniatures with this comprehensive Funko Pop Advent Calendar, filled with adorable Hogwarts figures, from Hermione, Ron and Harry, to Hedwig and Dobby.

Pokemon Funko Advent Calendar

“Catch em all” in this Funko Pokemon Countdown Calendar, whose doors hide 24 different Pokemon Pocket Pops to add to your collection.

Addams Family Advent Calendar

This specialty advent calendar offers all the spook for a festive countdown until Halloween. Each cubby is handcrafted out of premium cardstock, and designed with detailed touches such as stamped spiders, ribbon and custom Addams Family buttons.

Classic Horror Movie Countdown Calendar

If you’re a horror movie fanatic, then this custom-made advent calendar is for you. Behind each window are gorgeous illustrated scenes from 30 classic horror films that span the 1920s through the 1970s. Plus, you can flip the calendar around to learn more about each film, including the title and descriptions that go along with each artistic image.

Friends Advent Calendar

Celebrate the holidays with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe this year with this top-selling “Friends” advent calendar, an updated version from the popular calendar that came out last year. Each of the 25 cubbies comes with unique keepsakes inspired by the show, ranging from paper ornaments to recipe cards. Plus, it’s currently a #1 Bestseller on Amazon so you’ll want to snag one fast before it sells out.

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Disney’s storybook advent calendar is also a #1 bestseller on Amazon, serving as the perfect pre-holiday gift for any kid looking to immerse themselves in any one of Disney’s fantastical picture books. The set comes with 24 pre-wrapped mini-books, including classics such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Snow White.”

Super Mario Advent Calendar

Nintendo’s Super Mario advent calendar is already selling fast on Amazon. The set comes with 17 figures from the beloved franchise, such as Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser and Toad. The 3D pop-up construction allows you to display your figures as the month goes on, serving as a fun seasonal decor piece to add to any room.