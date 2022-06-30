The Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend: Home Goods, Apparel, Tech and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Fourth of July is around the corner. And if you don’t feel like celebrating the U.S right now, you can at least celebrate the dozens of unbeatable deals currently live on retailers across the country this weekend.

Independence Day marks one of the best deals day of the year, right behind Black Friday and Prime Day. We’ve already found some hidden gems that you’ll want to snag fast before they sell out. We’re talking a Le Creuset Dutch Oven that’s 34% off, this luxe duvet color that’s more than half off, and a $50 air fryer.

But there are thousands more deals to sift through so we recommend you take a seat and indulge in some online shopping for the next hour or two. For home goods and kitchenware, head to Sur La Table and Anthropologie; clothes at Madewell and Urban Outfitters; and tech at Best Buy and Amazon.

Check out the best 4th of July deals below:

Sur La Table (70% Off)

Take 20% off your Anthropologie order with the code JULY. This means that you get an additional 20% off sale items. Save 34% on this stunning Le Creuset Dutch Oven; 66% off these rectangular baking sets; and 69% off these sleek double-wall coffee glasses.

Anthropologie (Up to 50% Off)

Save an extra 50% off Anthropologie’s sale items with this limited-time Independence Day sale. Pay less than $10 for a gorgeous multi-colored Tallulah Tumbler; less than $100 off these luxe platform loafers; and $50 for this floral mini dress perfect for summer.

Avocado (Up to $250 Off)

Use the code JULY to save up to $250 on Avocado’s environmentally-friendly sleepers. The Organic Luxury Mattress is one of the best mattresses on the site, featuring 17 premium layers of organic and natural latex, wool, silk, hemp and cotton.

Adidas (30% Off)

Oversized sweatshirts; crew socks; Ultraboost running shoes; and slides — Adidas’s Fourth of July sale has deals up to 50% off throughout the entire weekend.

Urban Outfitters (Up to 80% Off)

Save up to 80% off select styles on Urban Outfitters. This adorable mushroom sweatshirt is only $9.99; this duvet cover is more than half off; and these funky sunglasses are only $5 right now.

Everlane (Up to 55% Off)

Everlane’s sale section cuts a swath through every style, from staple tees and tanks to sundresses and accessories. This stylish button-down is only $36 right now; this ultra-chic trench coat is 66% off right now; and this chunky cardigan (which is simply so, so good….) is only $66. Run, don’t walk!

And if you really want to stunt this summer, you’ll go for this vibrant rib-knit cardigan set, that comes in green, blue and black. It’s to die for.

Revolve (Up to 65% Off)

It’s wedding season and there’s no better place to find a dress than Revolve, which has 65% off on the trendiest brands for the summer holiday. We particularly love this Philamena Stripe Midi Dress (35% off); these ’90s mid-rise Agolde jeans, the perfect boyfriend fit (40% off); and this suede and leather purse by Chloe (more than $100 off).

Madewell (Up to 50% Off)

You’ll be the most polished one in the office thanks to Madewell’s weekend sale, which brings down the price by 50% on the most stylish office wear, such as basic tees, slacks and loafers. In our carts? These classic Francis Loafers (45% off); this adorable and breezy pull-on jumpsuit (25% off) ; and this patchwork gingham dress that is 42% off and can do no wrong. Take an extra 25% off sale items with the code SUNSHINE.

Lululemon (Up to 65% Off)

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much section has some of the best deals on loungewear and athletic bwear on the internet. Get their classic high-rise black leggings for $59; this cozy pullover hoodie for $49; and their breezy linerless shorts for $49.

Best Buy (Up to 80% Off)

Best Buy has more deals than ever this Fourth of July — on everything from electronics and tech, to home appliances and furniture. The best deals we found: a $50 digital air fryer; $100 Airpod Pros; this $119 Sony soundbar; and the best-selling Samsung Neo QLED Smart TV, currently $700 off (yes., $700 off!).

