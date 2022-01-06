These 4K Projectors Will Instantly Improve Your Home Theater

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Perfecting the at-home cinema experience is more important than ever as some of the biggest blockbuster films of the past few months have moved their releases from the theater to streamers such as Netflix and HBO.

Whether you’re streaming Netflix to watch Oscar-buzzy films such as Jane Campion’s “Power of the Dog” or Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” or tapping into HBO for “The Matrix,” it’s important that your viewing room is fitted with the best technology.

Luckily, the past year has seen immense advancements in the projector space. From Epson to Samsung, here are the best 4k projectors to watch your favorite films and shows this year.

Optoma True 4K UHD Gaming Projector

4K projectors usually demand prices upwards of $1,500 so Optoma’s new gaming projector that delivers crisp, bright and sharp content for only $1,300 is a total steal. The console features a tried-and-true 240 watt lamp which holds up well in daytime ambient light, while a .47-inch DLP 4K chip and XPR technology work together to create super-fast pixel shifting for ultra-clear resolution. Plus, the Optoma True touts an Enhanced Gaming mode feature that allows for an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate and an incredibly low input lag of 4.2 ms to give gamers a competitive edge.

JVC DLA-NX5

The DLA-NX5 is just the latest example of JVC producing some of the best home theater projectors on the market. While you pay for what you get, the new model is the company’s cheapest 4k option that still delivers crisp and dynamic pictures and excellent black level and shadow details. The model’s headlining feature is its native 4k resolution, a deviation from JVC’s previous lineup featuring e-shifted 4k resolution, and like of all of JVC’s devices, the NX5 boasts unparalleled black levels for creating rich, saturated images.

Epson Home Cinema 3200 4K

You can’t go wrong with Epson for an at-home 4k theater experience. A three-chip projector design displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame with no “rainbowing” issues while pixel-shifting technology precisely controls each chip for high-resolution images from your favorite shows and movies. Best of all, the real-time analog-to-digital video processing allows for competitive gaming with little lag.

Sony VW325ES

Sony’s most recent 4k projector is a groundbreaking addition to the technology company’s lineup, and most reviewers note that you get what you pay for with the $500 price hike from its predecessors. While its 1500 ANSI lumen brightness (designed for dark room theaters) and high-end ARC-F lens remain unchanged from prior models, the new console’s main addition is its inclusion of Sony’s new “X1 for projector” processing. The exclusive technology allow for two key features well worth the hefty price tag: dynamic HDR enhancer (a dynamic frame-by-frame improvement upon Sony’s tonal mapping) and Super Resolution Reality Creation (which uses object and pattern recognition to sharpen objects and eliminate digital noise).

Samsung The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

Samsung is better known for their phones than the home cinema market but they came back with a bang in 2020 with the introduction of the Premiere flagship beamer. The luxury projector features an ultra-short throw design, 2800 lumens of laser-driven brightness, a powerful built-in audio system and support for the latest 4K and HDR picture quality. In addition to impressive technical functionality, the Premiere also boasts a sleek design with a gloss white finish, subtle connecting ports hiding on the wall-facing side and button-light smart controls.

