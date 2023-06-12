This 4K Projector Has Almost All Five-Star Reviews and Is On Sale for Just $179

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Portable projectors don’t always come cheap, especially ones that support 4K streaming. But a new Amazon deal gets you a brand new portable 4K projector for just $179.99.

The YABER Pro V9 is one of the best-reviewed projectors online, with 94% of reviewers giving it a full five-star rating. Already well-priced at $299, a current on-site Amazon coupon gets you a $120 discount at checkout, bringing the price down to just $179.

Note: the deal was live as of this writing but Amazon changes its sale pricing without warning so we recommend adding to cart while the coupon is still live.

Amazon

YABER Pro V9 4K Projector $299.99 Buy Now On Amazon

The YABER can cast a massive screen up to 300 inches in size, making it great for both home viewing and backyard movie nights alike (its rugged construction is also designed to be fully dust-proof, though we don’t recommend leaving it out in the rain). The projector features native 1080p HD resolution with support for 4K content, and the 500-lumen lens means content comes through nice and bright.

The V9 delivers a super high 20000:1 contrast ratio for excellent contrasts and detailing. Built-in auto-focus and a displacement gyroscope automatically adjust the picture quality to ensure that your content stays crisp and clear.

To watch content, you can either connect the projector to your laptop or phone, or plug in a streaming stick (like the Roku Streaming Stick or Amazon Fire TV Stick). You can also stream content from your device via Bluetooth. The YABER uses the upgraded Bluetooth 5.2 standard for better pairing with fewer drops. The projector is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6 routers, for faster speeds and lower latency (lag).

Amazon

YABER Pro V9 4K Projector $299.99 Buy Now On Amazon

This Amazon 4K projector deal gets you the YABER Pro V9 Projector, a remote control, HDMI cable, AV cable, power cord, cleaning cloth and lens cover. Regularly $299+, use the Amazon coupon to get the 4K projector on sale for just $179 here.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this YABER 4K projector and one of the lowest prices for a top-rated 4K projector, period. See full details here.