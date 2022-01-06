Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $150 Off Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless has endured as the Apple brand’s flagship over-ear headphones since they first released in 2017 — and if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a pair, now’s the time to add them to your cart.

The popular headphones, known for their wireless connectivity and active noise cancellation (ANC), are currently $150 off on Amazon and Best Buy, bringing down their usual $350 price tag to less than $200. It’s hard to come by any premium noise-cancelling cans in this price range so it’s a deal you won’t want to miss.

Apple has long been the leading brand in noise cancellation so it makes sense they’ve brought their ANC technology to Beats since acquiring the audio products company in 2014. While the Studio series has had ANC functionality since 2014, the Studio 3 promises a smarter design made to avoid distortion caused by cancellation of louder sources. Like all of Apple’s products, the set uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises, which reviewers have noted that the wireless Beats model does particularly well.

If you’re strictly looking for the best noise cancellation, however, you might prefer Bose’s QuietComfort 35’s for a higher price. The Studio series can drown out background noises like trains and wind, but like most ANC headphones, can’t promise 100-percent noise cancellation.

Considering their luxe design and comfortable fit, the Studio 3’s are best for those looking for headphones to wear for work or while on the go. Oval cut-outs in the pads offer a roomy cushion that help with ear fatigue, while Apple’s W1 chip allows for a seamless wireless connectivity that offers 22 hours of play time.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

