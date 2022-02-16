This Face Sunscreen Is a Hollywood Favorite (And Having a Huge Sale Right Now)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sunscreen is a daily skincare necessity even when the sun isn’t shining. But especially in the colder months, when your skin becomes dryer than usual, it can be hard to find a sunscreen that’s just as good at moisturizing as it is effective at protecting against UV rays.

Luckily, one of the best face sunscreens on the market is currently having a huge sale — and it’s a favorite among Hollywood makeup artists such as Katie Mellinger, who’s worked with the likes of Sofia Coppola, Chloe Sevigny and Emma Watson. Bask is one of Mellinger’s go-to brands because of its natural ingredients and high SPF.

Mellinger says the main ingredient she makes sure to avoid in any sunscreen is oxybenzone, which is a known hormone disruptor and can negatively impact ocean life, which is one reason that she gravitates towards Bask’s suncare products despite them being chemical based. “If it’s for wearing under my makeup, I want to avoid certain ingredients that may be harmful to the body’s absorption, because if I’m wearing it everyday that means I’m absorbing more of that ingredients,” she says, also noting that she only uses products that have at least 30 SPF.

The suncare brand, whose wide range of bundles are currently up to 60% off right now, are also particularly good for layering underneath other face products. It goes on white and rubs in sheer for a watery and non-greasy texture, and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Plus, it smells delicious. “If you want to be swept away on an instant vacation, Bask SPF 30 Lotion is the way to go,” Mellinger says. “The light coconut and vanilla scent makes me feel like I’m on a beach with a piña colada.”

