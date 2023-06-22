‘Barbie’ Teams Up With Moon on Hot Pink Electric Toothbrush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If Barbie ends up successfully escaping Barbie World, her mission in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie, she might find that the human world isn’t so different after all.

Here on Earth, there are Barbie Lego sets and Barbie pillow cases, Barbie roller skates and Barbie underwear — the culmination of the dozens of brands jumping on the Barbie hype ahead of Gerwig’s highly anticipated and high-wattage film, out July 21.

The latest product in the string of Barbie collaborations is a new electric toothbrush from the oral hygiene company Moon, who was announced today as the exclusive oral beauty partner to the “Barbie” movie. The limited-edition Barbie x Moon set, available today for $79.99, comes with a hot pink electric toothbrush and bubble mint whitening toothpaste.

The brand’s signature electric toothbrush comes with a matching travel case, adorned with the “Barbie” movie logo in white lettering, alongside a charging case and two brush heads.

The electric toothbrush itself boasts 36,000 sonic vibrations per minute for a deep clean, with five custom sonic modes: Clean, White, Polish, Massage, Sensitive. The brush heads are made out of ultra-fine, tapered Dupont bristles for optimal reach around each tooth. Plus, it features a 2-minute guided brushing timer with 30-second intervals.

And for those as pink-obsessed as Barbie, the collection even comes with Barbie-inspired toothpaste, in a sparkling pink color and bubble mint flavor.

Barbie x Moon Pink Electric Toothbrush

