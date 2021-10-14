Balenciaga’s Simpsons Collection is Finally Here: Shop the Best Pieces

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The residents of Springfield made a surprise appearance at Paris fashion week this month, walking the runway in an animated short as part of Balenciaga’s “Simpsons” collection. Patty and Homer wore the brand’s signature red puffer; Smithers donned a stunning bodycon red dress; and, for the final act, Marge posed for photos in a sparkling gold gown.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia raised the bar for the traditional runway show, using the 10-minute video to send a message about voyeurism, being in the public spotlight and the constant state of presenting ourselves through screens and filters. Now, the streetwear line associated with the animated short is finally available to purchase on the luxury house’s website, with prices starting at $260 USD.

The new collaboration includes fun graphic tees, baseball hats, hoodies and keychains, in three different colorways and all embellished with an image of the five Simpsons family members — albeit in much more stylish clothing than their usual uniforms on Fox.

Balenciaga’s signature bomber hoodie is the most expensive piece in the collection, retailing for $2,450, while smaller accessories such as the white baseball hat, keychain, phone holder and backpack range in price from $260 to $500.

Shop the entire collection on Balenciaga’s online boutique today, and check out a few standout pieces below.

Simpsons Padded Bomber Hoodie

Made out of black vintage jersey, this padded bomber jacket makes for the perfect outwear piece come winter. The oversized jacket features a drawstring hoodie, concealed zip closure, two slash pockets, with gathered cuffs and waistline for a flattering silhouette.

The Simpsons Hoodie Wide Fit

Balenciaga’s classic Hoodie Wide Fit sweatshirt comes in both black and blue colorways, featuring a unique artwork reference to “The Simpsons,” dressed in recognizable Balenciaga pieces from past seasons. The cozy outerwear piece is made out of medium fleece with one kangaroo pocket and hood for maximum comfort.

The Simpsons Oversized T-Shirt

This oversized vintage off-white vintage jersey tee is the perfect casual piece for lounging and running errands. It also comes in blue, yellow, black and off-white, and features elbow-length sleeves and a crewneck hem for a classic Balenciaga silhouette.

The Simpsons Scarf

Wrap this gorgeous silk twill over your head or neck, or tie it around your chest for a versatile fashion statement that will never go out of style. The square scarf is was part of Look 29 of the runway show, as part of the Clones Collection.

The Simpsons Long Coin and Card Holder

This smooth calfskin wallet is compact enough to fit in any pocket or purse, but features roomy enclosures for spare change and cards. The luxury card holder, made with silver hardware, features Balenciaga’s logo on one side with The Simpson’s artwork splashed on the opposite flap.

The Simpsons Mini Shopping Bag

This adorable phone holder is a great high-fashion accessory to add to your wardrobe. The shiny calfskin box includes two lambskin thin round handles and adjustable crossbody straps for a convenient fit.

