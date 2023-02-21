Away’s Vibrant Aura Collection Will Brighten Your Spring Travels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Stylish suitcases that serve more than their utilitarian purpose didn’t really exist before Away hit the scene in 2015. In the years since, Away’s sleek and minimalist luggage has quickly become not only one of the few ways to show off good taste at the airport but for some, a travel essential spotted in the hands of dozens of A-list celebrities such as Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Dakota Johnson.

Ahead of spring, the luxury luggage brand has launched a vibrant limited-edition collection that offers their signature hard-shelled cases in two unique colorways: sunrise, a calming blue-green gradient and sunset, a bolder ombré pattern of orange, blue and and pink. Named the Aura Collection, the lineup is inspired by the dreamy hues of the day and nighttime skies, calling to mind the tropical landscapes many might be traveling to in the coming months. In fact, a new study shows that 73% of people are more optimistic about travel than they were in 2023 as travel restrictions and Covid testing become a thing of the past.

Away’s first launch of 2023, the Aura Collection taps into the general public’s anticipation for spring and summertime travels. In addition to their classic Bigger Carry-On and Large cases, the collection also includes a brand new silhouette in the Everywhere Sling Bag, a versatile bag that can be worn around your waist or across the body to keep your everyday essentials close at hand. Other pieces include limited-edition “Aura-fied” versions of their packing cubes, large toiletry bag and luggage tags.

Shop the entire Aura collection here, and look through some of the best pieces below:

The Large

Courtesy of Away

Away’s Large suitcase, which is made out of durable polycarbonate shell gets the Aura treatment with a high-shine blue-green gradient that will stand out on the carousel. 360 degree spinner wheels ensure a smooth ride, while an interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing easier than ever.

The Large $395 Buy Now

Insider Packing Cubes

Courtesy of Away

Get organized with Away’s handy packing cubes, which now come in four sunrise-inspired hues to match the Aura case. The zippered pockets allow you to separate essentials like underwear, t-shirts and socks, and are topped with a mesh panel so you can easily spot your stuff.

The Insider Packing Cubes $55 Buy Now

Luggage Tag and Charm Duo

Courtesy of Away

Accessorize your suitcase and make it your own with either of the two limited-edition luggage tags featured in the Aura collection: a star and lightning bolt.

Luggage Tag and Charm Duo $30 Buy Now