How to Watch the Australian Open 2022 Online

The Australian Open is finally here, following weeks of headlines about Novak Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated, causing the country to cancel his visa and rendering the star player unable to compete in the tournament.

With the contentious absence of Djokovic — currently the No. 1 world player and three-time defending Australian Open champ — the Grand Slam will see a new winner for the first time since Roger Federer took home the gold in 2018. Aside from Federer, eyes will also be on Rafael Nadal who won his first match on Monday against Marcos Giron, as well as Andy Murray, who qualified for the competition last week.

On the women’s side, Naomi Osaka will mark her return alongside Ashleigh Barty and fresh-faced player Emma Raducanu, who continues her winning streak after defeating Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens on Tuesday morning.

If you’re looking to catch the rest of the Australian Open, which runs through Jan. 30, there are plenty of places online to watch the games live. Below, check out the best places to stream the matches.

Sling TV, which offers both ESPN and ESPN2, is the most affordable option for streaming the Australian Open. You’ll be able to catch all of the matches through Sling Orange which, for only $35 a month, also gets you access to 31 other live channels including Disney, Freeform and CNN. But if there are only a few particular matches you want to stream, you can always sign up for a free 3-day trial.

A subscription to FuboTV has a steeper price but is more comprehensive, getting you more than 100 channels including ESPN and ESPN2. The streaming platform is well worth the higher price for sports fans, who can get access to the Tennis Channel, FS1, ESPN News and other sports channels that offer in-depth analysis and coverage. You can test out the service with a free 7-day trial before committing to the monthly buy.

For just $7.99 a month, ESPN Plus grants you access to the full ESPN library, which includes thousands of live events from the best leagues and tournaments across the world, such as the Australian Open. In addition to live sports, you’ll also have access to their on-demand content with exclusive analysis, ESPN Originals and their award-winning “30 for 30” library.

