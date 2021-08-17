Students Can Get Three Months of Audible Premium Plus Completely Free With This Crazy Back-to-School Deal

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a great time to be a student.

For the first time ever, Amazon Prime is offering a student-exclusive deal for Audible. The limited-time promotion offers three months of Audible Premium Plus for free to anyone with a Student Prime account, meaning that they’ll have access to more than 11,000 audiobooks and podcasts at no cost, compared to its usual price of $14.95/month. Plus, the promo includes three free audio titles that students can keep forever.

The deal, which runs from Aug. 17 – Sept. 30, is for Audible Premium Plus specifically, the new standalone subscription that offers even more titles and perks than Audible Plus, which doesn’t allow access to Audible’s entire library. Premium Plus, on the other hand, comes with monthly credits, which users can spend on any audiobook or podcast in Audible’s massive library — best of all, they can keep them forever even if they decide to downgrade at some point in the future.

You can check out Audible’s complete catalogue here, which includes recent bestsellers such as Matthew McConaughey’s “Greenlights” and Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdadas Sing” to classics such as George Orwell’s “1984” and the entire “Harry Potter” series. (If you’re looking for something to read, check out our list of the best audiobooks, in addition to all the books becoming T.V shows and movies this year).

To take advantage of the deal, students have to make sure they have a Prime Student account, set up with a verifiable school email. If you aren’t a Prime member, you can sign up for a free six-month trial.

