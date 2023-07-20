Ashley Park Steps Into the Spotlight With New Skechers Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Park channels her dance background and her love for traveling in a new sneaker collection with Skechers, which drops online and in-stores today.

Park’s first signature collection Skechers x Ashley Park is a lineup of Street Glam sneakers, featuring ballet-inspired pointed toes and neon hues.

“I used to think of sneakers as shoes meant for the gym or getting fit. Now these comfortable fashion styles are a staple, and what I wear running around, especially while traveling,” Park said in a statement. “I loved bringing my point of view to this collaboration— from the colors to the dance toe. I’ll have a pair packed for every trip!”

The Street Glam sneaker comes in two style variations and seven different colorways including: white with turqouise and pink detailing; black and midnight blue with azure blue midsoles; and an allover baby pink.

In addition to the footwear brand’s signature Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insoles, both styles are outfitted with a distinct pointed toe, a headlining feature of the collection inspired by Park’s Broadway roots, during which she starred in shows such as “Mamma Mia!” and “The King and I.”

“I’ve always felt like whenever you see pointed shoes – whether they be loafers or heels – there’s something super chic and elevated about them,” Park says. “I’ve realized that I haven’t seen many pointy sneakers in the mainstream, accessible to everyone, so I brought the idea to Skechers and was so thrilled they were willing to take a risk and say, ‘Let’s do this for the first time.’ I’ve always loved to take risks to pave a path that way – especially in fashion.”

The Street Glam sneaker collection follows Park’s Broadway-themed campaign for Skechers in March, which saw the “Emily in Paris” star dancing and singing in the Skechers Uno sneakers.

“When Ashley sang about her Skechers obsession in her inaugural campaign earlier this year, that memorable tune stuck with consumers and brought so much positive energy to our Skechers Uno Collection,” Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, said in a statement. “She truly is our ‘it girl’—meaning she brings ‘it’ to all she does—class, style, charm and energy.”

Shop the entire Ashley Park x Skechers collection on Skechers.com.