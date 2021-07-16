PacSun Gets an A$AP Makeover With the Rapper’s First Collection as Guest Artistic Director

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A$AP Rocky’s first collection as PacSun’s guest artistic director is finally here — and it’s chock-full of the rapper’s love for funky patterns, vibrant hues and overall edge.

The capsule collection is in collaboration with the footwear and apparel brand Vans and sports heritage brand Russell Athletic. The collection includes pieces ranging from reworked sneakers (like these black-and-white flame Old Skools) to sweatshirts, t-shirts and sweats. It’s the first of many collaborations A$AP will oversee as their first-ever guest artistic director, a job that he’ll old for the next 18 months and will also see him help with brand campaigns and in-store activations.

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds,” A$AP Rocky said in a statement posted to their website. “Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time.”

Courtesy of Pacsun

Courtesy of Pacsun

This is far from A$AP’s first foray into the apparel industry. His first partnership with PacSun was for a capsule collection in 2014, and the retail clothing brand has sold A$AP Worldwide merchandise in the years since. The 32 year-old rapper first made a name for himself in fashion by name-dropping designers, such as Raf Simons and Rick Owens, in his first album “Long.Live.ASAP,” before going onto becoming a brand ambassador for Under Armour, where he helped design the SRLo sneaker, and partnering with Guess for a collection in 2017.

You can shop PacSun’s A$AP Worldwide Collection here, but we’ve included a few of our favs below:

White Old Skool Shoes

Courtesy of Pacsun

Vans’ classic Old Skool sneaks gets an A$AP makeover, designed with contrast stitching and flame detailing for a unique look inspired by the rapper’s own edgy style. It’s made with durable canvas and suede uppers, featuring the Vans x A$AP Worldwide label on the tongue.

Athletic Rust Graphic Hoodie

Courtesy of Pacsun

This colorful hoodie boasts an orange skull print overlay on top of a purple base. It’s the perfect sweatshirt to wear while lounging in the house or staying cozy while running errands, featuring contrast stitching, a chenille Russell Athletic logo across the chest and a kangaroo pocket.

Russell Athletic Black Graphic Sweatpants

Courtesy of Pacsun

Pair your hoodie with matching sweatpants for a full streetwear set. These high-rise sweatpants feature the same skull graphic in different color variations to match the hoodies, with a drawstring waistband and side pockets for maximum comfort.

