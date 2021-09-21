Fight Zack Snyder’s Zombies In Real-Life In This Immersive ‘Army of the Dead’ Virtual Reality Experience

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

All aboard! The Sin City Taco Truck is accepting new passengers, but only if you’re willing to kill some zombies.

Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” virtual reality experience allows visitors to transport themselves to the apocalyptic zombie-infested world from the streamer’s hit movie, and embark on an action-packed heist as gun-toting mercenaries. The immersive VR tour, titled Viva Las Vengeance, debuted in July but serves as a spooky activity to get you into the Halloween spirit. Plus, tickets are still available through October for $24 a-piece.

The 30-minute experience begins in one of the tactical taco trucks on site, where passengers (up to six at a time) are briefed on the day’s case, from none other than crew member María Cruz played by Ana de la Reguera in the film. After sneaking through an opening in the wall, the real action begins: players take their places within the motorized truck, put on VR headsets, grab a gun and try to save their fellow civilians from the wrath of the undead. After completing the mission, visitors can browse through merch, pose in a photobooth and treat themselves to zombie-themed street tacos.

The tour is currently making their way through major cities across the U.S., such as New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and London, with more cities being added in the coming months.

If the Sin City Truck isn’t stopping by your city any time soon, though, worry not. Netflix has has plenty more immersive events to check out, such as a “Bridgerton Queen’s Ball,” a “Stranger Things” tour of the Upside Down, and “Money Heist” robbery.

