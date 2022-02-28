A Bunch of Apple Watch Models Are Hugely Discounted on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There are more than a few Apple Watch models that are on sale right now, but with dozens of competing sales and listing prices on different retailers it can be hard to keep track of the best deals.

Currently, the best two deals are on the Apple Watch Series 5 (45% off on Amazon) and the Series 3 (40% on Walmart). Apple is notorious for rarely going on sale so you’ll want to jump on these good prices while they last through.

Apple Watch Series 5 (45% Off)

The Series 5 debuts an always-on Retina display so it’s easy to see the time and other important information without tapping the display. The new iteration also helps users better navigate their day with new location features, such as the built-in compass and current elevation. Plus, the 5 also comes with the widest range of band materials so you can pick and choose from different sleek designs, including stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium.

Apple Watch Series 3 (40% Off)

You save nearly $100 with this deal from Walmart, which brings down the price of the Series 3 to a mere $109. This model comes with an Apple sports band and aluminum case, and is probably the best choice for those who prioritize fitness and activity tracking in their smart watches. It allows you to measure your workouts, share your daily activity for motivation and monitor your everyday heart rate and stress levels. Plus, you can sync your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks to stay entertained wherever you are.

Apple Watch Series 6 (24% Off)

While the Series 6 only features marginal improvements from its predecessors, it’s still the most advanced model in the Apple lineup, and the best smart watch on the market. Like the 5, it features an always-on display meaning you can always check the time (in addition to most-used apps, weather, battery percentage and other important updates) without the need to tap the screen. But new features include a faster charging time, a brighter retina display and a handy blood oxygen sensor that joins the gadget’s already-impressive arsenal of health trackers.