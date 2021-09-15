Apple Is Releasing Two Brand New iPads and They’re Already Available for Pre-Order

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Apple announced two brand new iPads during a virtual summit on Tuesday, both of which will release on Friday, Sept. 24. The brand new devices, which both feature updated software and sleek designs, are already available to pre-order today, through, so you can receive them the day they come out.

The new iPad Mini is available to pre-order on Best Buy for $499, while the upgraded iPad is available to pre-order, for $329, on Amazon and Best Buy.

The sixth-generation iPad Mini got the bigger upgrade, delivering up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation. It’s the first device to debut Apple’s brand new A15 Bionic processor, the same one used by the upcoming iPhone 13 models. With a new USB-C port for faster connectivity and cellular models with mobile 5G connection, it’s the most powerful iPad Mini yet. The update doesn’t just feature more robust software, though. The new edition also comes with a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, in four sleek finishes to choose from.

The ninth-generation iPad also boasts some impressive under-the-hood improvements, such as an A13 Bionic Processor that’s 20 percent faster than the previous generation. The new model is particularly helpful for those using the tablet for video conferencing, featuring a 12MP ultra-wide camera and Center Stage feature that allows users to stay still within the frame for important calls. Plus, it comes with 64GB of storage, double the amount that earlier generations start off with.

