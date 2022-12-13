This ‘Amsterdam’ Capsule Collection Mixes Vintage Clothes with Dada-Inspired Jewelry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

1930s New York City comes to life in a new “Amsterdam” capsule collection with Moda Operandi, which is packed with an eclectic mix of clothes, accessories and jewelry inspired by the aesthetic of David O. Russell’s latest film.

Named the “Amsterdam Bazaar,” the limited-edition collection serves as a virtual trunk show curated by the film’s costume designer, J.R Hawbaker. In addition to vintage-inspired pieces that look like they could be pulled off the backs of the film’s star-studded cast, the lineup is also rich in Dadaist spirit, which is a defining feature in the film. The assortment includes a reinterpretation of an Art Deco-inspired lariat necklace featured in the film, a film noir-style trench coat worn by Margot Robbie’s Valerie Voze and fascinators and fedoras made by Hollywood hatmaker Baron Hats.

The most extravagent offering in the collection? A $32,000 “Hollywood Style Experience” which will have you work with Hawbaker to produce a one-of-a-kind custom design garment.

Based on the 1933 political conspiracy called The Business Plot, the mystery-comedy follows three friends who witness the murder of a retired U.S. general and become suspects themselves, leading them to uncover an outrageous plot in American history. The movie, which was released in October, is now available to stream on HBO Max and also to purchase on Digital, 4K, Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Check out the complete “Amsterdam Bazaar” collection on Moda Operandi’s website, and shop through a few highlights below:

Laura Cantu Jewelry

The necklace worn by Valerie Voz (Robbie) in the film is recreated with this Art Deco-influenced lariat necklace, plated with 24k gold.

Laura Cantu Jewelry Eye 24k Gold-Plated Crystal Earrings $115

Viva La Dada Amsterdam 369 Jacket

This military jacket is inspired by the character Harold (John David Washington). Made out of an imported wool blend, this sophisticated outer layer features limited-edition details: handcast-brass vintage-patine eye buttons, a handsewn and screened back art patch and four military patch pockets. A hand-stamped screen on the sleeve reads: “The Dream Repeats Itself,” an ode to the heroic 369th WWII U.S Army Regiment represented in the film.

Viva La Dada Amsterdam 369 Jacket $2,800

The Office of Angela Scott Miss Valerie Loafers

The Miss Valerie loafers have been specially made by The Office of Angela Scott to replicate Valerie Voz’s Dada-inspired style in the film. The loafers feature a classic Oxford silhouette made from metallic leather, a removable gold-studded kiltie and pinked belt.

The Office of Angela Scott Miss Valerie Leather Oxford Loafer $695

Cambridge Satchel Co. Mini Doctor’s Bag

The traditional doctors bag becomes chic in this mini version from Cambridge Satchel Co. Made from grained calfskin leather, the bag opens up to reveal a soft cotton twill lining and features a a gold-plated latch that securely closes with an adorable lock and key.

Cambridge Satchel Co. Mini Sophie Charm-Detailed Leather Doctor's Bag $4700

Augustus Poppleton Jewels 18k Howlite Necklace

The “Valerie” necklace is reminiscent of an antique lapel watch, made with an 18k yellow gold frame set with a Burmese ruby.

Augustus Poppleton Jewels Valerie 18k Yellow Gold Ruby, Howlite Necklace $3,800

Augustus Poppleton Jewels Hélice Ring

Augustus Poppleton Jewels Hélice Canterbury 18k Yellow Gold Ring $2,300