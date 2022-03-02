Get Three Months of Starz and Amazon Music for Only $3 With This Limited-Time Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon saw a slight increase in the price of a Prime subscription last month but members still get so many perks that the marginal uptick shouldn’t make much of a difference.

The latest perk, exclusively for Prime members, is a limited-time deal that brings down the price of streaming platform Starz to only $0.99 per month. Starz would normally cost $7.99 a month, either on its independent website or through Prime Video Channels.

Plus, the streaming deal comes with a subscription to Amazon Music (normally $9.99 a month) as part of the package — which means you get unlimited access to both platforms for a full three months, until the deal expires. At that point, you can choose to renew the subscriptions at their regular cost or cancel at no charge.

The markdown comes at an apt time, with a slate of buzzy shows coming to Starz in the next few days. “Shining Vale,” the supernatural comedy-drama starring Courtney Cox, hits the streamer on March 6, while the anticipated Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer-helmed series “First Lady” debuts in April. In the meantime, popular shows such as “Outlander” and “Hightown” are already available to stream.

Aside from streaming, the deal is also a great way to try out Amazon’s Spotify competitor for a few months at no charge. The subscription offers more than 90 million songs, with no ads and unlimited skips. Just like Apple Music and Spotify, you can download songs to listen while offline, too.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deal. Sign up for a 30-day free trial, and sign up for the Starz and Amazon Music deal below:

