This Crazy Prime Video Deal Gets You Showtime, AMC+, Paramount+ and More for Just 99 Cents

You officially have until 11:59 p.m. ET to take advantage of one of the best deals Prime Day has to offer this year: a subscription to a Prime Video bundle that includes networks such as Showtime, AMC+, Paramount+ and more for only 99 cents per month.

Prime members usually have to pay between $7.99 and $10.99 for any individual channel they add onto their Prime Video accounts (the same price they would cost on their respective websites). However, for Prime Day you can now get a subscription to Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Discovery+, AMC+ and more for just 99 cents. 18 channels are included in the bundle altogether — find out more details here.

The premium channels boast libraries with some of the buzziest shows and films of the past year. Watch Emmy-nominated series like “Better Caul Saul” on AMC+ or “Yellowjackets” on Showtime. If you were thinking of streaming the highly-anticipated “Unprecedented” docu-series about the Jan. 6 insurrection, you can stream it with this deal on Discovery+.

Other highlights include “Fear the Walking Dead” on AMC and “Power,” “Ghost” and “Outlander” on Starz.

Once you snag the streaming deal (which is only available through the end of today, July 13), you’ll get all these channels at the discounted price for a full two months — for a grand total of $2.

Remember, like all Prime Day deals, you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this insane bundle. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

