The Best Prime Day Dyson Deals to Shop Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Dyson owners joke that the technology company’s eponymous line of vacuums are so good that they’ll make you actually want to clean your entire house. Dozens of brands have tried to replicate the brand’s innovative design that allow for maneuverability, versatility and powerful suction that leave any room spotless. The Shark comes close but most will agree that Dyson takes the cake.

Dyson’s vacuums also rarely go on sale, likely because the company knows the products are well worth shelling out a few hundred dollars for. However, today there are dozens of limited-time deals on Dyson vacuums as retailers scramble to compete with Amazon Prime Day deals. The best deal is on this Dyson V10, which shaves $150 off its regular retail price.

>Below check out more of the best Prime Day Dyson deals we found online. And once you’ve made your pick, check out our more comprehensive list of this year’s Best Prime Day Deals, Tech Deals, Home Entertainment Deals and Apple Device Deals.

Dyson V10 ($150 Off)

You won’t find a better deal on the V10, the most advanced Dyson vacuum, that’s cheaper than earlier models with this limited-time deal. The detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors, making it ideal for pet-owners. Plus, hair removal vanes clean long hair and pet hair from the brush bar so you never have to worry about the machine getting clogged. Choose between three cleaning modes and quickly transform the cordless stick vacuum into a handheld device with once click.

BUY NOW: $529.99 $379.99 Buy It

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum ($100 Off)

Courtesy of Walmart

The Omni-Glide is Dyson’s most maneuverable vacuum for hardwood floors, designed with an omnidirectional soft roll cleaner so you can slide into every hard-to-get corner. Roll it forwards and backwards, and even convert it into a handheld for cleaning surfaces and tight spaces. You’ll get a deep clean with its whole-machine filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles.

BUY NOW: $399.99 $299.99 Buy It

Dyson V8 Absolute ($100 Off)

Courtesy of Dyson

The v8 Absolute is one of the most versatile vacuums out of Dyson’s lineup. A powerful direct-drive cleaner head removes ground-in dirt, making it ideal for carpet cleaning, while another edge is engineered out of soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fiber for a gentle touch on hard wood floors. Cleaning has never been easier with a one-click transformation to a handheld cleaner, a no-touch emptying bin and a wall-mounted charging dock for compact storage.

BUY NOW: $499.99 $399.99 Buy It

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin ($100 Off)

BUY NOW: $429.99 $329.99 Buy It

Dyson Ball Animal 2 ($100 Off)

Courtesy of Dyson

The Ball Animal 2 is specifically engineered for pet homes whose floors and carpets collect more than an ideal amount of pet hair and fur. This power cleaner comes to the rescue with a powerful head that drives deep into carpet fibers to capture dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt.