These Best Sellers Are All Still on Sale for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Prime Day, the annual two-day deals event put on by Amazon, technically ended on July 13. But some of the best deals from the retail behemoth are still kicking….
If you didn’t scratch your shopping itch this week, there’s still plenty of time to snag some of the best deals you’ll see all year — on everything from 4K projectors to water flossers.
We already have this PVO Mini Projector (29% off), NuFace Trinity Starter Kit (30% off) and Instant Pot air fryer (24% off) in our carts. Look through more of the best post-Prime Day deals below. And once you’re done, check out these Nordstrom Anniversary Deals, which run through July 31.
PVO Mini Projector (29% Off)
Get high resolution projection for as low as $70 with this budget projector, made even more affordable with this limited-time deal. The PVO boasts 1080p resolution even when stretched out to 170 inches. Its headlining feature is how compact and portable it is, measuring only 5.6 inches wide so you can place it in almost any corner of the house. Plus, it supports a wide variety of inputs, equipped with multiple ports including HDMI, USB, audio and other interfaces. Check out more budget projectors here.
Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer (24% Off)
This 6-in-1 air fryer does it all and is well worth the price even when it’s not on sale. Air fry, roast, broil, bake reheat and dehydrate with this one countertop device. A ClearCook window means you can watch your food cook in real time while an odor erase technology uses a built-in replaceable air filter to remove odors during cooking.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (40% Off)
No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer/pacer that briefly pauses every 30 seconds to help track flossing time.
NuFace Mini Starter Kit (30% Off)
NuFace is the one-stop shop for helping with contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Right now, the innovative device — which touts itself as an at-home version of professional skin treatments — is currently 30-% off.
Apple Airpod Pros (32% Off)
Apple’s noice-cancelling Airpod Pros are still on sale for the same price they were at for Prime Day. They boast unbeatable ANC, five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud.
Martha Stewart Rug (76% Off)
You achieve the Nancy Meyers’ coastal grandmother aesthetic instantly with this woven rug that the home decor genius co-designed for her collection with Safavieh.
Modway Mesh Office Chair (60% Off)
If you’re still working from home for the foreseeable future, then you won’t regret indulging in a new ergonomic office chair…your back will thank you. This one from Modway features a breathable mesh back for passive lumbar support, and is highly adjustable with height-changing armrests, one-touch chair-height adjustments and a 360-degree swivel.
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser (20% Off)
Go cordless with WaterPik’s other bestselling water flosser, that powers up using a c convenient charger that connects magnetically. The cordless version, which is compact and global voltage compatible, is the perfect choice for travelers.