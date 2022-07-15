These Best Sellers Are All Still on Sale for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day, the annual two-day deals event put on by Amazon, technically ended on July 13. But some of the best deals from the retail behemoth are still kicking….

If you didn’t scratch your shopping itch this week, there’s still plenty of time to snag some of the best deals you’ll see all year — on everything from 4K projectors to water flossers.

We already have this PVO Mini Projector (29% off), NuFace Trinity Starter Kit (30% off) and Instant Pot air fryer (24% off) in our carts. Look through more of the best post-Prime Day deals below. And once you’re done, check out these Nordstrom Anniversary Deals, which run through July 31.

PVO Mini Projector (29% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Get high resolution projection for as low as $70 with this budget projector, made even more affordable with this limited-time deal. The PVO boasts 1080p resolution even when stretched out to 170 inches. Its headlining feature is how compact and portable it is, measuring only 5.6 inches wide so you can place it in almost any corner of the house. Plus, it supports a wide variety of inputs, equipped with multiple ports including HDMI, USB, audio and other interfaces. Check out more budget projectors here.

BUY NOW: $99.00 $69.99 Buy It

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer (24% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

This 6-in-1 air fryer does it all and is well worth the price even when it’s not on sale. Air fry, roast, broil, bake reheat and dehydrate with this one countertop device. A ClearCook window means you can watch your food cook in real time while an odor erase technology uses a built-in replaceable air filter to remove odors during cooking.

BUY NOW: $169.99 $129.95 Buy It

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (40% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation and a built-in timer/pacer that briefly pauses every 30 seconds to help track flossing time.

BUY NOW: $99.99 $59.99 Buy It

NuFace Mini Starter Kit (30% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

NuFace is the one-stop shop for helping with contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles. Right now, the innovative device — which touts itself as an at-home version of professional skin treatments — is currently 30-% off.

BUY NOW: $209.00 $146.30 Buy It

Apple Airpod Pros (32% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple’s noice-cancelling Airpod Pros are still on sale for the same price they were at for Prime Day. They boast unbeatable ANC, five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud.

BUY NOW: $249.00 $169.99 Buy It

Martha Stewart Rug (76% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

You achieve the Nancy Meyers’ coastal grandmother aesthetic instantly with this woven rug that the home decor genius co-designed for her collection with Safavieh.

BUY NOW: $180.00 $42.58 Buy It

Modway Mesh Office Chair (60% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re still working from home for the foreseeable future, then you won’t regret indulging in a new ergonomic office chair…your back will thank you. This one from Modway features a breathable mesh back for passive lumbar support, and is highly adjustable with height-changing armrests, one-touch chair-height adjustments and a 360-degree swivel.

BUY NOW: $349.00 $140.05 Buy It

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser (20% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Go cordless with WaterPik’s other bestselling water flosser, that powers up using a c convenient charger that connects magnetically. The cordless version, which is compact and global voltage compatible, is the perfect choice for travelers.