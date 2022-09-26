Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more.

The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members.

If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students and government assistant recipients can also get a monthly subscription for 50% off.

This second Prime Day is one of many deals event experiments the company has rolled out since the pandemic. Since 2020, Amazon has put on an apparel sale, a pet-focused campaign and a fall beauty deals day.

It’s not yet clear whether Amazon plans on hosting more than one Prime Day every year, but it’s part of a larger trend seen across retailers nationwide, who have rolled out fall deals events to compete with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Although it’s not marketed at such, the event will likely expedite holiday shopping that usually picks up speed in November.

The 48-hour shopping event won’t go live until 12 a.m. on Oct. 11 but we can expect the deals to cut a swath through much of the same categories as their summer event: speakers and sound bars, TVs and Amazon devices, and home goods and kitchenware.

Stay tuned for the best deals to shop at at Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, and sign up for a Prime membership below:

Amazon Prime: 30-Day Free Trial Buy It