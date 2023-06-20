Amazon Music Is Free for Four Months With This Early Prime Day Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until July 12, but the retailer has slowly started releasing early Prime Day deals ahead of the annual deals event — starting with their own subscription services such as Amazon Music and Audible.

Amazon Music Unlimited, which offers on-demand and ad-free access to more than 100 million songs, is free for four months with this limited-time Prime Day deal. The music streaming service, which also offers ad-free top podcasts, is normally $10.99/month but offers a 30-day free trial.

The limited-time deal, which runs from June 20 – July 12, comes after Amazon raised the price to its Amazon Music Unlimited plan at the beginning of the year, making this year’s Prime Day promo even more thrifty than years past. In January, the ecommerce platform raised the price for the Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for non-Prime members by $1 per month, from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. In addition, the Amazon Music unlimited student plan increased from $4.99 to $5.99 per month.

“To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans,” the ecommerce company said in a notice on its support site upon the price change.

The four-month deal offers Spotify users a chance to try out the alternative music streaming service, which has become the preferred music streaming site for audiophiles. Critics have noted that Amazon Music outperforms Spotify in audio quality, offering higher fidelity tracks at no extra charge that allows for a lossless listening experience that comes impressively close to the quality of the original recording.

Amazon Music is also the best choice for those with Alexa devices who can take advantage of a reduced fee. Once the four-month promo expires, Alexa device owners can restrict streaming to a single Echo or Fire TV to bring down the price to $4/month — bringing the cost down to more than half the price compared to Spotify.

Sign up for Amazon Music Prime Day deal below. Take note that the deal won’t show up if you’re not already an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.