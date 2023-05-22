Amazon Gaming Week Has Begun: Here Are the Best Deals to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s highly anticipated Gaming Week officially kicked off Monday morning, and the retailer is buzzing with limited-time deals that can help any avid gamer upgrade their setup at a fraction of the cost

The promo week, which runs May 22 – 28, cuts a swath through the most reputable brands, from PC and Razer to Samsung and Sony. But since the sales are more far-reaching than even those that go live on Prime Day and Black Friday, you’ll want to snag the coveted items fast before they sell out.

Below, check out the best gaming deals to shop on Amazon right now — before they go. And if you need help sifting through the products, check out these gaming recs from professional gamers.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset

Courtesy of Amazon

With cutting-edge 50mm drivers, the Razer Kaira can tune high, mids and lows separately to produce clearer sounds with powerful bass. The set packs in a bendable mic that supresses noise from the bag and an ergonomic design is made specifically for avid gamers, who will appreciate the ear cushions with a breathable weave that minimizes sweat and an ultra-soft foam for snug support. Check out more of the best gaming headphones here.

Razer Kaira X Wired Headset $59.99 $39.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Beats Fit Pro With $25 Amazon Gift Card

Courtesy of Amazon

Not only does this deal get you Beats’ best-selling Fit Pro earbuds, which features noise-cancelling features and 6 hours of battery life, but it also comes with a $25 Amazon gift card, meaning you’re really saving nearly $50.

Beats Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card – Beats Black $224.95 $199.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Samsung 30″ Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor

Courtesy of Amazon

Curved monitors are a game changer for those looking for a more immersive gaming experience. This top-rated one from Sansung, currently 41% off, packs in QHD resolution, impressive contrasts with deeper blacks and an ultra-fast response time for lag-free gameplay.

SAMSUNG 32″ Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor $799.99 $469.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Razer Hunstman Keyboard

Courtesy of Amazon

No one makes better gaming keyboards than Razer, whose Huntsman set features Linear Optical Switch technology that registers key presses at the speed of light. The colorful board also allows for ultimate personalization that can fully sync with a wide array of popular games. Check out more of the best gaming keyboards here. Check out more of the best gaming keyboards here.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard $129.99 $79.99 Buy Now On Amazon

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller

Courtesy of Amazon

Gain a competitive edge with Razer’s Wolverine Set, which provides a natural grip for greater control and precision, plus action buttons that wield higher-responsive actuation.