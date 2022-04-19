Amazon’s Noise-Cancelling Echo Buds Are More Than Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

When Amazon released their second-generation earbuds last year, it almost seemed too good to be true. They’re smaller, lighter and more comfortable than the company first go at wireless earbuds, for a fraction of the cost of competitors like Bose and Apple. And now these same Echo Buds are more than half off right now, bringing down the already aggressively low price all the way down to $50.

The revamped Echo Buds make few sacrifices for its competitive price. They boast impressive noise-cancelling technology, a notable upgrade from the first-generation headphones that utilized Bose’s ANC tech. While it would be hard to argue that they outperform earbuds from Apple or Jabra, who have had years to perfect their tech, it certainly gets the job done when it comes to cancelling out external noise.

There are some areas where the Echo Buds soar, however. They offer some of the best audio in the earbuds market for music, podcasts and videos, thanks to a particularly strong bass. Amazon apparently designed 5.77 mm drivers to optimize for “increased fidelity in bass and treble.” And according to reviewers who have noted their sound clarity, Amazon delivered on this promise.

What’s perhaps most impressive about the Echo Buds is that they don’t let up on any of the bells and whistles that are usually relegated to upper-tier models. Hands-free Alexa allows you to make voice commands for practically any directive, such as changing audio from ANC to passthrough mode to let in ambient noise, or to pause and skip music tracks. Plus, they come packed with everything you need to ensure a snug fit. Included in the box are four sizes of silicone tips for optimal comfort, enhanced by a new vented design to cut down on air pressure.

If you’re in the market for new earbuds, you don’t want to miss this deal.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Courtesy of Amazon